Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana, a former slave-holding state, lawmakers trying to pass a similar measure ended up torpedoing it over ambiguous language. Anti-slavery advocates celebrated the results as a signal for what is possible in the effort to end the slavery exception in the U.S. Constitution.
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated centers where participants can experience the drug. Colorado becomes the second state after Oregon to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Colorado’s initiative eventually will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Proponents argued that the state’s current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety and addiction. Critics said decriminalization would jeopardize public safety.
Georgia’s dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Brian Kemp is arguing that his no-drama conservative approach is the way forward for the GOP as he celebrates his reelection as governor. Kemp overcame attacks by President Donald Trump, demolished a primary challenge from a former U.S. senator and again vanquished Democrat Stacey Abrams. The performance came even as Kemp was often underestimated. But he avoided attacking Trump and used his office to bolster his standings, signing conservative legislation while spending heavily. she was unable to overcome the advantages Kemp built up. Kemp’s favorability ratings consistently topped those of Abrams in polls, reflecting years of Republican attacks on Abrams.
California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit Thursday against the manufacturers of compounds that have been used in consumer goods and industry since the 1940s. The chemicals are found in firefighting foams, nonstick frying pans, cleaning sprays, rugs, cosmetics and countless other products. 3M says it acted responsibly in its manufacturing. Dupont says it looks forward to defending its record of safety.
Bet on it: Sports gambling effort in California is not over
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as they were battered by negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. With more than 5 million votes counted Wednesday, more than 80% of voters rejected an effort that would have allowed online and phone wagers and 70% opposed a measure to let gamblers place sports bets at tribal casinos and horse tracks. Supporters of both measures say they will reevaluate how to stake a claim to a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most populous state.
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Competing measures to allow sports gambling in California have lost big despite the most expensive ballot question races in U.S. history. About $460 million was raised to sway voters in competing efforts by Native American tribes and the gaming industry to try to capture a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most populous state. The dueling measures would have allowed either sports betting at tribal casinos and horse tracks or on mobile devices and online. But California voters did not want a piece of that action. The amount raised more than double what Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride and delivery services spent in 2020 to prevent drivers from becoming employees.
California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have proposed changes to the state’s robust residential solar market aimed at encouraging more at-home battery systems that store power for use at night. People with solar panels can sell their extra energy to power companies for bill credits. Major utilities want to see that subsidy reduced, but solar companies say doing so would harm California’s booming market as the state tries to transition to cleaner energy. The new proposal marks regulators’ second attempt at reforming the system in the past year. It eliminates a solar-specific fee from an earlier proposal but lessens the payment customers get for sharing their power.
Florida GOP looks to seize advantage of redrawn House maps
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — There will be at least six newcomers to the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote from Florida as Republicans try to take advantage of an aggressively redrawn congressional map spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis. In the wake of the 2020 census, DeSantis had ordered the GOP-controlled legislature to adopt a map devised to maximize Republican gains. Heading into this election year, the Republicans held 16 seats and Democrats had 11. Florida is gaining a 28th seat due to population growth. The marquee races include a pair of incumbent House members, Republican Neal Dunn and Democrat Al Lawson. The two are facing off against each other in a north Florida district that leans GOP.
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race night in Georgia as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections. The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or head to a Dec. 6 runoff. The state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold.
Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez wins reelection in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is vying for a second term in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices. In northern and eastern New Mexico, Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez has won reelection to the 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson. Three first-term congresswomen sought reelection as New Mexico’s House delegation in newly redrawn districts.
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Results trickled in slowly in Nevada after long lines kept some polling places open until 9 p.m. It was too early to call the race between first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Sisolak soon told election night supporters it might be a few days before results are known. A Lombardo campaign aide declined immediate comment from a Republican vote results watch party at a Las Vegas casino hotel. The campaign was been costly and contentious. Nevada is a key national battleground state, and Lombardo had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
EPA to consider tougher locomotive emissions rules
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will consider adopting stricter rules on locomotive emissions in response to concerns by California regulators. EPA investigators will evaluate whether the agency needs to update the pollution standards for locomotives that the agency put in place in 2008. The EPA team will also look at what it can do to encourage railroads to upgrade their locomotives. The EPA said it recognizes that even after those 2008 rules locomotives have continued to be a significant source of emissions associated with increased cancer risks and other health problems, particularly in neighborhoods around ports and railyards.
Peltola holds early lead in Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola led in early first-choice returns in the ranked choice election for Alaska’s only House seat. She led Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. Peltola embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she sought a full two-year term in a race that also included Libertarian Chris Bye. Young died in March, and Peltola won an August special election against Palin and Begich to serve out his term, which ends in January. Tuesday’s election was a ranked vote election. If a candidate does not win more than 50% of the vote in the first round, the race will go to tabulations on Nov. 23.
GOP Sheriff Lombardo challenges Sisolak for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada voters who haven’t already cast early or mail-in ballots are heading to the polls to decide whether to keep first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak or replace him with Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The campaign ending Tuesday has been costly and contentious. Nevada is a key national battleground state, and Lombardo has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. But Trump failed to carry Nevada in 2016 or 2020. Voters register reliably Republican in rural areas, while the Las Vegas area registers solidly Democratic. Washoe County and Reno tilt slightly Republican. Polls project a very close finish — maybe depending on nonpartisan, Libertarian and other voters who aren’t part of either major party.
Republican Dunleavy leads in Alaska governor’s race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy led in first-choice votes in early returns in his bid to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, trailed, with Republican Charlie Pierce far behind all three. The ranked vote election was in keeping with a 2020 voter initiative that replaced party primaries with open primaries and instituted ranked voting for general elections. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. Otherwise, the race goes to tabulation rounds, which are planned for Nov. 23.
Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race
TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
Californians reject sports gambling by wide margins after most expensive ballot question races in U.S. history
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians reject sports gambling by wide margins after most expensive ballot question races in U.S. history.
Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defeated a Democratic state lawmaker to win reelection. Noem leaned heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network. Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if reelected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her fundraising haul was a historic amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate.
Republican Dusty Johnson wins 3rd House term in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has won reelection to his third term representing South Dakota’s only U.S. House district. He won easily in a race in which Democrats didn’t field a candidate. The 46-year-old Republican’s only competition, Libertarian Collin Duprel, didn’t report raising or spending any money in the campaign.
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative state with near-total ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative state with near-total ban.
