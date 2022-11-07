Flagler, No. 5 Baylor beat Mississippi Valley State 117-53

Baylor guard Adam Flagler scores over Mississippi Valley State guards Arecko Gipson, left, and Terry Collins (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 117-53. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for fifth-ranked Baylor, which overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53 on Monday in the season opener for each school.

Flagler, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears’ leading scorer last season, also had eight assists. One of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half.

LJ Cryer had 16 points and Dale Bonner, another returning guard, had 14. Langston Love, making his Baylor debut after missing last season with a torn ACL, scored 13 points.

Alvin Stredic scored 14 points and Terry Collins had 10 for Mississippi Valley State in its first game for new coach George Ivory.

___

