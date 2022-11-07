NWS confirms EF-3 tornado tore through Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has officially determined that the tornado that hit Idabel on Friday evening was an EF3.

FOX23 visited the city of about 7,000, in Southeast Oklahoma, where the recovery effort is now in full swing.

In the Country Club Estates, blue tarps are clearly visible on roofs, there’s also a lot of tree removal taking place.

More than 130 homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged after the tornado tore through the city on Friday.

Friday night was a close call for Frank Drobil and his wife. The two were getting ready for dinner when their pastor called and convinced them to leave their home before the tornado struck.

Now one side of their home is completely gone. Frank and his wife said they consider themselves lucky to be alive.

“I’m thankful to the Lord for having us home, and just keeping us alive and keeping us safe,” he remarked.

The couple lost a lot of their furniture, but they do have renters insurance.

Right down the road, Trinity Baptist Church lost their sanctuary.

Pastor Don Myer showed us all that remains of the building, chairs lay strewn among the debris and an audio mixer that can be seen lying on the ground.

The shell of their new sanctuary, that they were hoping to complete in the near future, was destroyed by 140 mile per hour winds.

“When I drove down this road and saw what I saw I had no words,” Pator Meyer said. “I knew that there was damage, that we had been hit, but when we saw the pile of rubble, I wasn’t expecting that.”

He said he’s just thankful no one was hurt, and that they will rebuild.

In the meantime, Pastor Myer said the Dennison school has already offered their building for holding services for as long as they need.

And on Sunday, more than 200 people gathered for an outdoor service in the church parking lot.

While the clean up effort is underway, there are the helpers:

“It’s just what we do, I’ve always had a big heart, it’s all about people,” said Chris Nichols with Graze. He and his wife were delivering pre-prepared food items for those impacted by the storm. He said they fed about 80 people on Monday when we ran into him.

Other organizations involved in the recovery process involve the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and Southern Baptist Disaster Recovery team.

Charlie Woodrum with the National Weather Service out of Shreveport, Louisiana, was able to confirm that the tornado had a path of more than 58 miles of continuous damage that started in Red River County, Texas and crossed the Red River into McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

Woodrum said they were able to rate it as an EF3 tornado, the first one to occur in Oklahoma since May of 2019. He added that the maximum wind in McCurtain County occurred at the site of the shell of the church.

