ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

NWS confirms EF-3 tornado tore through Idabel

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsiIB_0j23BY6c00

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has officially determined that the tornado that hit Idabel on Friday evening was an EF3.

FOX23 visited the city of about 7,000, in Southeast Oklahoma, where the recovery effort is now in full swing.

In the Country Club Estates, blue tarps are clearly visible on roofs, there’s also a lot of tree removal taking place.

More than 130 homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged after the tornado tore through the city on Friday.

Friday night was a close call for Frank Drobil and his wife. The two were getting ready for dinner when their pastor called and convinced them to leave their home before the tornado struck.

Now one side of their home is completely gone. Frank and his wife said they consider themselves lucky to be alive.

“I’m thankful to the Lord for having us home, and just keeping us alive and keeping us safe,” he remarked.

The couple lost a lot of their furniture, but they do have renters insurance.

Right down the road, Trinity Baptist Church lost their sanctuary.

Pastor Don Myer showed us all that remains of the building, chairs lay strewn among the debris and an audio mixer that can be seen lying on the ground.

The shell of their new sanctuary, that they were hoping to complete in the near future, was destroyed by 140 mile per hour winds.

“When I drove down this road and saw what I saw I had no words,” Pator Meyer said. “I knew that there was damage, that we had been hit, but when we saw the pile of rubble, I wasn’t expecting that.”

He said he’s just thankful no one was hurt, and that they will rebuild.

In the meantime, Pastor Myer said the Dennison school has already offered their building for holding services for as long as they need.

And on Sunday, more than 200 people gathered for an outdoor service in the church parking lot.

While the clean up effort is underway, there are the helpers:

“It’s just what we do, I’ve always had a big heart, it’s all about people,” said Chris Nichols with Graze. He and his wife were delivering pre-prepared food items for those impacted by the storm. He said they fed about 80 people on Monday when we ran into him.

Other organizations involved in the recovery process involve the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and Southern Baptist Disaster Recovery team.

Charlie Woodrum with the National Weather Service out of Shreveport, Louisiana, was able to confirm that the tornado had a path of more than 58 miles of continuous damage that started in Red River County, Texas and crossed the Red River into McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

Woodrum said they were able to rate it as an EF3 tornado, the first one to occur in Oklahoma since May of 2019. He added that the maximum wind in McCurtain County occurred at the site of the shell of the church.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma

IDABEL, Okla. — The surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma. Damage surveys continue to our southeast as the National Weather Service determines the details of the tornadoes from Friday night. KOCO 5 meteorologist Michael Armstrong tracked the storms and has new details. Watch the video player above for...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw nation offering resources to tornado victims

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6

It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday. Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather. According to Morris County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Jennifer Easley, Demetrius Stuard, 48, was killed when her mobile home on Country Road 3201 was destroyed by Friday night’s storms. Reeder said the woman apparently was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
dequeenbee.com

Police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting in De Queen

DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week. The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
DE QUEEN, AR
easttexasradio.com

Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting

On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction

NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence. In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery. Parker,...
NEW BOSTON, TX
Texas Observer

Antifascist Spies on East Texas Nazi Conference with Drone

A veteran's surveillance of the Aryan Freedom Network prompted a lawsuit filed by a notorious lawyer for the far right, Jason Lee Van Dyke. On a warm October day, a series of cars pulled into a gas station in De Kalb, a town two hours to the east of Dallas, to ask for directions. But they weren’t lost travelers. They’d been told to meet there as a waypoint for their real destination: a conference organized by the Aryan Freedom Network (AFN), a neo-Nazi organization based in Texas.
DE KALB, TX
txktoday.com

SIM Cards, Cigarettes & Candy Among FCI Inmate’s Contraband

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was caught with a large cache of prohibited items stowed in his cell at the Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution in April has pleaded guilty to possessing contraband in prison. Jose Salvador Maldonado, 50, faces up to a year in federal prison on each of the...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Saratoga woman arrested for burglaries, possession

37-year-old Savannah Richardson of Saratoga was arrested Friday after investigators located several pieces of drug paraphernalia, as well as suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Richardson was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, and several residential...
SARATOGA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shooting suspect, girlfriend facing drug charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home. Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
103K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy