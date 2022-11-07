BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman Monday night and never stopped. Police say a vehicle fatally struck Elaine Hubler, 58, around 10:30 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Police believe they have located the vehicle that struck Hubler near a Howard Johnson hotel. The hotel's night manager said she was working at the hotel Monday night when the hit-and-run occurred."We were extra busy that night and all I saw was the lights," the manager, Sara Hamilton, said. "She was trying to cross the street...

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO