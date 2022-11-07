Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
WKTV
LS Power Grid New York donates $50,000 to Guardian of Freedom Memorial
HERKIMER, N.Y. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new memorial in Herkimer that will honor dogs that work with first responders and members of the military. The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be located on Mohawk Street. LS Power Grid New York has contributed roughly $50,000...
WKTV
Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line
The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all of the ramps leading to and from the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line. Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line. The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all ramps to and from the...
WKTV
Sneak Peek inside the Nexus Center
It comes in at over $60 million, but the Nexus Center is nearly complete. The facility will house a coffee shop, a restaurant and lounge, a pro shop, 25 locker rooms, and of course 3 full sized hockey rinks. They’re all connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, and there’s now a paved parking lot along Whitesboro Street. Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority Chairman Carl Annese says one of the features that makes this facility attractive is location, location, location.
WKTV
Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center
UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning. Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family...
WKTV
Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown
UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
WKTV
5 local women-owned businesses receive $5,000 development grants
ROME, N.Y. -- Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida counties were each awarded $5,000 grants on Wednesday to support growth and development. A total of $25,000 was awarded in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which sponsors the grant program in conjunction with Baird Private Wealth Management and the Griffiss Institute.
WKTV
Joe Tahan's Furniture recognized by Rome Chamber of Commerce
ROME, N.Y. -- Joe Tahan's Furniture, on Henry Street in Rome, was recognized Thursday, as being the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce member of the week. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited Joe Tahan’s Furniture, to congratulate the business and give their their award. “We are truly honored...
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
WKTV
Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed? Banks, post office, mail, more
Veterans Day is celebrated every Nov. 11 with parades, ceremonies, concerts, speeches and more events across the United States. The federal holiday is typically observed on the same day every year, but if Nov. 11 falls on a weekend, it is observed on the closest weekday. This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, so it will be observed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says
Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.
WKTV
Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
cnycentral.com
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
WKTV
Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
WKTV
Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers
UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
Motor Oil Coffee opening new location in Schenectady
Motor Oil Coffee is opening its second retail location at 1671 Union Street in Schenectady, next to b.inspired home. This is the former cafe space for Storied Coffee, which closed in July.
WKTV
Utica sky watchers catch glimpse of "Beaver Blood Moon"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Night-time sky watchers in Utica may have caught a glimpse of a rare "Beaver Blood Moon" sighting, early Tuesday morning. The earth, moon and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. This event marks the second Blood Moon of the year, following one that happened in mid-may.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
Comments / 0