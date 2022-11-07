ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk, NY

WKTV

LS Power Grid New York donates $50,000 to Guardian of Freedom Memorial

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new memorial in Herkimer that will honor dogs that work with first responders and members of the military. The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be located on Mohawk Street. LS Power Grid New York has contributed roughly $50,000...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line

The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all of the ramps leading to and from the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line. Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line. The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all ramps to and from the...
WKTV

Sneak Peek inside the Nexus Center

It comes in at over $60 million, but the Nexus Center is nearly complete. The facility will house a coffee shop, a restaurant and lounge, a pro shop, 25 locker rooms, and of course 3 full sized hockey rinks. They’re all connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, and there’s now a paved parking lot along Whitesboro Street. Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority Chairman Carl Annese says one of the features that makes this facility attractive is location, location, location.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center

UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning. Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown

UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

5 local women-owned businesses receive $5,000 development grants

ROME, N.Y. -- Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida counties were each awarded $5,000 grants on Wednesday to support growth and development. A total of $25,000 was awarded in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which sponsors the grant program in conjunction with Baird Private Wealth Management and the Griffiss Institute.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Joe Tahan's Furniture recognized by Rome Chamber of Commerce

ROME, N.Y. -- Joe Tahan's Furniture, on Henry Street in Rome, was recognized Thursday, as being the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce member of the week. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited Joe Tahan’s Furniture, to congratulate the business and give their their award. “We are truly honored...
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands

We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers

UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica sky watchers catch glimpse of "Beaver Blood Moon"

UTICA, N.Y. -- Night-time sky watchers in Utica may have caught a glimpse of a rare "Beaver Blood Moon" sighting, early Tuesday morning. The earth, moon and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. This event marks the second Blood Moon of the year, following one that happened in mid-may.
UTICA, NY
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

