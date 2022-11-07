Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
wach.com
3 charged in shooting incident near Ridge View High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School in September and more are expected. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to Ridge View High School on Sept.29, around 12:30 p.m.
New details could help solve year-old Kershaw Co. murder case
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year. Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden. Reginald Carter was at the BP gas...
Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022. "We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook. On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came...
WIS-TV
Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway Thursday morning for an escaped inmate. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said the man escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has...
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
thenewirmonews.com
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
WIS-TV
Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Update on Unknown Substance on Indian Land School Bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the substance found on a school bus this past October that was believed to have made several students, the bus driver and an EMS worker sick. Deputies say the cause of the symptoms...
wach.com
"We can make it better": Owners of property looking to donate cemetery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH Fox News is continuing its investigation into how headstones were damaged headstones at a cemetery on Wilson Boulevard in Richland County. The previous and current owner spoke out about how this all happened. "I had no idea, I mean it was grown woods, but...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner releases victim’s name following Sycamore Ave. shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Coroner released the name of a homicide victim that was shot following an incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue on Nov. 3 around 12:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 22 year-old James T. Black II of Columbia. The Columbia Police...
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
abccolumbia.com
Missing 69 year-old man with dementia found safe, say deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 69 year-old man with dementia was found safe in Bamberg County. Authorities say Malichia Wells Jr. was provided with medical access and his family is now with him. Wells was earlier reported missing from his home at 423...
WIS-TV
Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge set bond at $1 million for a 56-year-old man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and breaking into two businesses. William F. Wilson is charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime, Burglary First Degree, Burglary Second Degree, and Two Counts of Petit Larceny.
wach.com
18-year-old charged in connection with overnight deadly shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of his friend, according to Columbia Police. Officials say 18-yr-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the isolated shooting of his 20-year-old friend on Nov. 3 on Sycamore Avenue.
Comments / 0