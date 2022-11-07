COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO