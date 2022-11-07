ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, SC

WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

3 charged in shooting incident near Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School in September and more are expected. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to Ridge View High School on Sept.29, around 12:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway Thursday morning for an escaped inmate. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said the man escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Missing 69 year-old man with dementia found safe, say deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 69 year-old man with dementia was found safe in Bamberg County. Authorities say Malichia Wells Jr. was provided with medical access and his family is now with him. Wells was earlier reported missing from his home at 423...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge set bond at $1 million for a 56-year-old man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and breaking into two businesses. William F. Wilson is charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime, Burglary First Degree, Burglary Second Degree, and Two Counts of Petit Larceny.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

18-year-old charged in connection with overnight deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of his friend, according to Columbia Police. Officials say 18-yr-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the isolated shooting of his 20-year-old friend on Nov. 3 on Sycamore Avenue.
COLUMBIA, SC

