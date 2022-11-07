ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County officials warn voters about fraudulent calls on Election Day

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
The Marathon County Clerk’s office issued a statement Monday cautioning voters about potential scam calls from fraudsters stating that some polling places will be closed on Election Day.

All designated polling locations in Marathon County will be open 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 8, for voting.

In most instances, the fraudsters call an elderly person and ask who they will be voting for before informing them that their polling place will be closed on Election Day. The fraudulent calls appear to be coming from a phone number that has been spoofed, a tactic used to disguise the actual number the call is originating from so the call appears to be from a trusted source with a local area code or legitimate phone number.

“It’s important that anyone receiving one of these calls know that this is a scam,” Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said. “All designated polling locations in Marathon County will be open tomorrow.”

Marathon County residents who receive one of these calls are asked to report it to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office by calling 715-261-1200.

Voters are reminded they will never be required to disclose who they are voting for. To find your polling location or other election information, visit myvote.wi.gov.

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

