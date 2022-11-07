Read full article on original website
Republicans are QAnon
3d ago
republicans don’t seem to enthusiastic about their nominee’s. The far-right is simply bad for the state and the country.
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
wypr.org
Few Election Day issues at the polls in Maryland, officials say
Maryland election officials said that local boards of elections didn’t report many issues at the polls on Election Day. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the State Board of Elections, called it a relatively smooth opening Tuesday despite the election judge shortage. But at the same time she acknowledged a few glitches, mostly because of malfunctioning equipment.
wypr.org
Republican Gov. Hogan promised 'smooth peaceful transition' for Democrat Gov.-elect Moore
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat, met Thursday in Maryland’s State House for the first time since the midterm election. Afterward, they pledged a smooth transition of power, saying that was something that’s been missing in these fractious political times. Hogan said at a news conference in the State House lobby that he and Moore worried about the divisiveness and dysfunction in today’s politics.
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
wypr.org
Maryland voters share why they went to the polls on Election Day
Hundreds of thousands of voters across Maryland are expected to vote in person on Election Day until the polls close at 8 p.m. statewide. During the 2018 midterm elections, 1.4 million voters went to the polls on Nov. 8 compared to 120,517 mail-in ballots, state data shows. During the 2020 presidential election, there were 439,000 voters who cast ballots in person on Election Day while 1.5 million cast mail-in ballots.
'We can still pull this race': Dan Cox addresses the public about election night
Republican candidate Dan Cox addresses the public about election night. Cox has not conceded the race, even with the announcement of Governor-Elect Wes Moore winning.
Analysis: What happens next in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, ballots still being counted
BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland still is waiting to see who the winner of the 6th Congressional District seat will be, with Republican Neil Parrott and Democrat incumbent David Trone almost neck and neck. “Well, this could go on for awhile. There’s a lot of ballots, particularly mail-in ballots, so it could be […]
wypr.org
Maryland Elections 2022: Sizing up the midterm's statewide results
All four of the victors in statewide races here inMaryland made history last night. Governor-elect Wes Moore became only the third African American to be elected Governor in the United States, and the first Black man to lead our state. His running mate, Lt. Governor elect Aruna Miller, is the first immigrant to be elected statewide. Anthony Brown will be Maryland’s first African American Attorney General, and Brooke Lierman will become the state’s first woman to be installed as Comptroller in January.
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland governor's race: 2022 election results
-- Democrat Wes Moore made history in 2022, becoming Maryland's first African American governor, beating out Republican Dan Cox. Moore defeated Cox, a first-term Republican state delegate who represents a district that encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Don't see governor's...
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
Wbaltv.com
Balance of Power: 2022 U.S. Senate midterm election results
11 TV Hill video above: These states could determine balance of power in Congress. Don't see Balance of Power interactive map? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
