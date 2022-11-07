ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Republicans are QAnon
3d ago

republicans don’t seem to enthusiastic about their nominee’s. The far-right is simply bad for the state and the country.

Reply(8)
5
wypr.org

Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections

It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Few Election Day issues at the polls in Maryland, officials say

Maryland election officials said that local boards of elections didn’t report many issues at the polls on Election Day. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the State Board of Elections, called it a relatively smooth opening Tuesday despite the election judge shortage. But at the same time she acknowledged a few glitches, mostly because of malfunctioning equipment.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Republican Gov. Hogan promised 'smooth peaceful transition' for Democrat Gov.-elect Moore

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat, met Thursday in Maryland’s State House for the first time since the midterm election. Afterward, they pledged a smooth transition of power, saying that was something that’s been missing in these fractious political times. Hogan said at a news conference in the State House lobby that he and Moore worried about the divisiveness and dysfunction in today’s politics.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland voters share why they went to the polls on Election Day

Hundreds of thousands of voters across Maryland are expected to vote in person on Election Day until the polls close at 8 p.m. statewide. During the 2018 midterm elections, 1.4 million voters went to the polls on Nov. 8 compared to 120,517 mail-in ballots, state data shows. During the 2020 presidential election, there were 439,000 voters who cast ballots in person on Election Day while 1.5 million cast mail-in ballots.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland Elections 2022: Sizing up the midterm's statewide results

All four of the victors in statewide races here inMaryland made history last night. Governor-elect Wes Moore became only the third African American to be elected Governor in the United States, and the first Black man to lead our state. His running mate, Lt. Governor elect Aruna Miller, is the first immigrant to be elected statewide. Anthony Brown will be Maryland’s first African American Attorney General, and Brooke Lierman will become the state’s first woman to be installed as Comptroller in January.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners

-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions

-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland governor's race: 2022 election results

-- Democrat Wes Moore made history in 2022, becoming Maryland's first African American governor, beating out Republican Dan Cox. Moore defeated Cox, a first-term Republican state delegate who represents a district that encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Don't see governor's...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Balance of Power: 2022 U.S. Senate midterm election results

11 TV Hill video above: These states could determine balance of power in Congress. Don't see Balance of Power interactive map? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE

