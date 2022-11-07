Read full article on original website
Celtics And Nuggets Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.
Nike Philadelphia 76ers City Edition gear is available now: Jerseys, hoodies, T-shirts and more
It’s become a bit of a tradition. Teasers of the new jerseys and/or uniforms get leaked, exciting basketball fans across the nation. And this year is no different. Nike has released their official Philadelphia 76ers City Edition uniforms. Earlier today, the NBA released its official NBA City Edition jerseys,...
FTX Crash Drags Brady, Curry and MLB as Sports Crypto Withdraws
Maybe Tom Brady really has lost his touch. While the Tampa Bay quarterback struggles through a 4-5 season, one of his most high-profile endorsers, cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, unraveled in epic fashion this week. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving Brady—and some of the other biggest brands in sports—to pick up the pieces. Not long ago, FTX was one of the world’s largest crypto startups, valued at $32 billion (or roughly the value of every National League baseball team, combined). Its founder, 30-year-old MIT grad Sam Bankman-Fried, who became known as SBF, drew comparisons to the likes of Warren Buffet and...
Georgia is College Football Playoff’s new No. 1; Penn State moves up
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s...
Will Penn State go after Maryland’s Achilles’ heel? Lions’ freshmen continue to impress: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders breakdown No. 14 Penn State’s chances against Maryland Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The Lions are double-digit favorites and PSU’s running game is rolling behind freshmen Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. The Maryland rush defense could be in for a long day.
