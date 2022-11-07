Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
Aaron Carter Reportedly Made Amends With Many People Before Death, Including Older Brother Nick Carter
Aaron Carter and his older brother, Nick Carter, used to have a misunderstanding, but they were reportedly in a good place before the former teen pop singer died Saturday, November 5. He was 34.
Nick Carter Sobs During Backstreet Boys Show Over Death of Brother Aaron
Nick Carter began crying while on stage in London on Sunday as the Backstreet Boys performed in memory of Carter’s younger brother, Aaron, who died less than 24 hours earlier. According to E!, the band paid tribute to Aaron, who was found dead in a bathtub on Saturday, during a performance of their latest single, “No Place.” Social media videos from the concert show Kevin Richardson telling the crowd: “That song is very special to us because that song is about family.” Carter was shown on the screen sobbing as his Backstreet Boy bandmates, also emotional, hugged him and wiped...
Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34: outlets
Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, his publicist confirmed to CBS News. "We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in," Carter's agent Roger Paul said in a statement.
Aaron Carter Once Said His 'Greatest Fear' Was 'Not Being Able To Live As Long As I Can'
Eerie! Aaron Carter previously sat down with Dr. Travis Stork where he pointed out that he didn't want his addiction struggles to get the best of him. In the resurfaced clip from 2017, the "I Want Candy" singer said, “Not being able to live as long as I can. That’s my greatest fear.”Aaron's older sister Leslie previously died of a drug overdose in 2012 at 25 years old — something that was always in the back of his mind. “I mean there’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the...
Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship with brother Nick Carter, sisters
Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter, ahead of the singer’s Nov. 5 death. The brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early aughts, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act. While Aaron did not attend his older sibling’s April 2014 wedding to Lauren Kitt, the siblings went on to celebrate holidays together and support each other’s careers via social media. In September 2019, however, Nick, along with sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The...
The Backstreet Boys Let Nick Carter Know Just How Loved Aaron Carter Is Through This Tribute
The shocking and tragic death of Aaron Carter has left millions of fans saddened as news of his passing at just 34 years old on Nov. 5, 2022 rocked the entertainment world. Aaron, an accomplished singer and entertainer in his own right, is also the brother of Nick Carter, the famed member of The Backstreet Boys.
NME
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during recent London Show
The Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena. Aaron Carter – the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick – was found dead at his home in Southern California last week (November 5). Carter, who launched his music career as a child in the late 90s, was aged 34 at the time of his death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bathtub after police received a 911 call at 11am local time.
Aaron Carter’s cause of death is being investigated, says singer’s family
The death of singer Aaron Carter is being investigated, his family has said.It was announced on Saturday (5 November) that the former child star, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had died aged 34.A cause is yet to be announced but, in a statement to The Independent, his family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express...
Nick Carter Skips First Backstreet Boys Interview Since Brother Aaron's Passing 'For Family Reasons'
Nick Carter has taken time out of promo with The Backstreet Boys to mourn the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. On Friday, November 11, Nick's bandmates made an appearance on British show This Morning to give fans an update about how their absent pal is doing in the wake of his younger sibling's passing. "Of course we are sending all our love to Nick Carter who wasn't able to be there for family reasons as we all know but gave the boys his blessing to go ahead with the interview," host Alison Hammond said before diving into the...
AOL Corp
Nick Carter Skips BSB Interview Following Brother Aaron Carter’s Death
Taking a reprieve. Nick Carter missed an appearance with the Backstreet Boys following the death of his little brother, Aaron Carter. The boy band were scheduled as guests on the Friday, November 11, episode of the British talk show This Morning to chat about their new Christmas album and upcoming 30th anniversary. The Florida native, 42, was not present — and host Alison Hammond acknowledged his absence.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter New Music 2022: 'Love 2' Album In the Works, Supposed to be a 'Tell All' [Details]
Aaron Carter's manager, Taylor Helgeson, revealed that the singer was actually working on his musical comeback prior to his death. The singer was gearing up for the release of "Love 2," the sequel to his 2018 album, "Love." According to reports, Carter was thrilled to be working on his comeback,...
