Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inlander.com
Golden Handle Brewing relocates and adds food menu; plus, other tasty tidbits
Talk about a perfect fit! In September, Golden Handle Brewing relocated from its former home about two blocks east to the former Steel Barrel site (154 S. Madison St.), also known as the Luminaria Building. The new location offers more space, including a kitchen facility, which means Golden Handle has also added light bites to its brewing lineup.
Spokane Valley Breaüxdoo Bakery baking 'Desserts for rockstars'
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley bakery designed some special 'rockin' cookies for The Smashing Pumpkins when they played at the Spokane arena on Wednesday night. The cooked were made by Breaüxdoo Bakery, which markets itself as 'desserts for rockstars.'. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Sommers spent some...
New veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – New business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a new scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by two female veterans and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
Here's list of Veterans Day deals and discounts in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The community is coming together to celebrate those Veterans who have served in the United State military. Veterans Day is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, and lot of businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans. Here is a...
KING-5
The weirdest museum in Washington features more than a thousand taxidermied animals
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Some people golf for fun. Others might go boating. Dr Donald Sebesta's lifelong hobby has been something else entirely. Inside The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, Sebesta opens a door and we are following him inside a huge, quiet room room where two elephants, a pride of lions, a giraffe, a hippo, baboons, and a crocodile are among hundreds of taxidermied animals.
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour. Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
Washington Fish and Wildlife Officers kill black bear that had been roaming Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash - After more than a week of Ring doorbell appearances and neighborhood sightings, a black bear that has been wandering the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley was killed in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Black bear wandering the Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood. The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn’t work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
‘Don’t shut it down’: 80 Shelter beds at risk as funding falls short
SPOKANE, Wash. — The future of one women’s homeless shelter is unclear as Volunteers of America sounds the alarm and the city asks for patience. Volunteers of America says a funding shortfall will force them to close Hope House Women’s Shelter at 3rd and Adams at the end of January. They’ll stop accepting new women January 1 and work to...
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
KHQ Right Now
Lucky winner from Airway Heights takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
Maverik store in Airway Heights sells $1 million Powerball ticket
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER! A Maverik store in Airway Heights sold a $1 million winning Powerball ticket along with eight $50,000 winners across Washington. This is labeled in the second-tier of winnings, meaning the store gets a $10,000 bonus. Here is the breakdown. Lotto/Hit 5 = 1% of Jackpot/Cashpot Mega Millions/Powerball Jackpot = $50,000 Mega Millions/Powerball...
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
Flipped car cleared from under Freya Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — An upside-down car was cleared from under the Freya Street Bridge on eastbound I-90. A pulled-over semi was also blocking the right lane for some time, but it is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Spokane?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Spokane? Please give me some suggestions.
Comments / 0