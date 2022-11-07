Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 11/11/22
College football is entering Week 11, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes three games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com
3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 10
Selecting a defense is never the most glamorous part of fantasy football. It often goes overlooked for the more fun positions that people want to watch and root for during the game. The good news is that if our opponents aren’t putting too much thought into their defense, we can gain an advantage with some research. So let’s dig in and try to identify some defenses that could be in a good position to score fantasy points this week.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Kendrick Nunn to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley will make his return after the veteran was forced to sit one game with an illness. In 25.9 expected minutes, our models project Beverley to score 23.2 FanDuel points. Beverley's projection includes...
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Hamidou Diallo (hip) questionable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Diallo is dealing with soreness in his left hip and is questionable to face New York on Friday. Diallo is averaging 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 11.1 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Andre Drummond (shoudler) questionable for Wednesday's matchup
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Drummond's status is currently in the air after Chicago's center missed six games with a shoulder ailment. Look for Derrick Jones Jr. to see an increase in playing time against a Pelicans' team ranked 15th if Drummond is inactive.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cade Cunningham (shin) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (shin) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Cunningham is dealing with a shin injury and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against the Knicks. Cunningham's Friday...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 11/9/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) probable on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo is dealing with a hamstring injury but is listed as probable. He is expected to play for the first time since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against Cleveland.
numberfire.com
Josh Reynolds (back) DNP in Detroit's Thursday practice
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) did not practice on Thursday. Reynolds' Week 10 status is currently in limbo after Detroit's wideout missed his second straight practice. Expect Kalif Raymond to see more work versus a Chicago Bears' defense allowing 25.0 FanDuel points per game to wide outs if Reynolds is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski will make the start at the four after Kenrich Williams was sent to the bench. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Pokusevski to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 8.3 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
76ers' Danuel House Jr. (illness) available on Thursday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House Jr. (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. House has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Hawks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 12.9 minutes against Atlanta. House's Thursday projection includes 4.6...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) DNP on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and did not practice on Thursday. After entering the protocols late in the week, he faces an uphill battle to be cleared in time to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information, including an official injury designation.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Magic's Kevon Harris (rib) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Suns on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Pheonix. Harris' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) doubtful on Friday, expected to miss 2 games
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. He is expected to miss the next two games. James was forced to exit Thursday's game with a groin injury and received an MRI earlier today. He is considered day-to-day but is listed as doubtful for Friday's clash with the Kings. His absence could free up minutes for several Lakers' players. Russell Westbrook will continue to come off the bench, even if James is unavailable, according to Darvin Ham.
