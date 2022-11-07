ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

wmra.org

A Democratic sweep for Harrisonburg city council and school board

Democrats swept the Harrisonburg city council races Tuesday evening. Voters elected newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, and reelected Councilman Chris Jones. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Harrisonburg’s City Council will be the first all-Democratic council in recent history. It will also be the first majority Black city council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it

STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
Augusta Free Press

New Staunton City Council members focused on affordable housing in 2023

Staunton’s new City Council members are Michele Edwards, Alice Woods and Brad Arrowood. Edwards received the most votes in Tuesday’s all-at-large election with 4,616, or 21.72 percent. Woods received 4,328 votes, or 20.36 percent. Arrowood was the third winner with 4,301 votes, or 20.24 percent. Kristin Siegel, Fontella...
STAUNTON, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Scottsville Town Council candidate Bill Hyson responds to voter questions

Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from Bill Hyson, a write in candidate who is running for town council in the Scottsville, in Fluvanna and Albemarle counties. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD addresses city council about crime in the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Orange Town Council candidate Elliott Fox responds to voter questions

Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from candidate Elliott Fox, who is running for town council in the Town of Orange, Orange County. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
ORANGE, VA
WHSV

Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

‘Whimsically Witchy’ collects big donations for Staunton school programs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Spooky season has come and gone, but McSwain Elementary School in Staunton is still feeling the benefits. On Thursday, Camille Dierksheide and the McSwain PTA gave a donation of $2,429.95 to the school’s Art and Music departments from her Whimsically Witchy Halloween display. “I’m amazed...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections

#TeamAFP’s Crystal Graham and Chris Graham provide analysis on local elections in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, then turn their attention to the 2022 congressional midterms, which bucked the expected “red wave” trend that had been forecast by the experts. Chris Graham. I write books, two on...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

