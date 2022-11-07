Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
wmra.org
A Democratic sweep for Harrisonburg city council and school board
Democrats swept the Harrisonburg city council races Tuesday evening. Voters elected newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, and reelected Councilman Chris Jones. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Harrisonburg’s City Council will be the first all-Democratic council in recent history. It will also be the first majority Black city council...
NBC 29 News
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro City Council: Ward D may come down to handful of votes, recount on the horizon
City Council races in Ward C and D in Waynesboro will likely remain too close to call until the extended canvass is completed on Monday. The current vote totals include all advance votes, in-person votes and ballots received by mail through Election Day. The totals do not include provisional ballots...
Augusta Free Press
New Staunton City Council members focused on affordable housing in 2023
Staunton’s new City Council members are Michele Edwards, Alice Woods and Brad Arrowood. Edwards received the most votes in Tuesday’s all-at-large election with 4,616, or 21.72 percent. Woods received 4,328 votes, or 20.36 percent. Arrowood was the third winner with 4,301 votes, or 20.24 percent. Kristin Siegel, Fontella...
Augusta Free Press
Wood, Lee likely to be elected in Waynesboro: Canvass to declare winners on Monday
More numbers are in, and the writing may be on the wall for incumbent Ward D Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter. As you may recall, Republican challenger Jim Wood was up by 21 votes on Election Night over incumbent Sam Hostetter in Ward D. In Ward C, Kenny Lee was up 57 votes over Republican nominee Jeremy Sloat.
WHSV
Gooden, Workman, and Fulginiti victorious in Elkton, two council seats still undecided
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Votes were still being counted in the town of Elkton on Wednesday, but the town’s mayoral race has been decided as have two of its four open council seats. Incumbent Mayor Josh Gooden received 56% of the votes to defeat challenger Wayne Printz and will serve a third term as Elkton’s Mayor.
cvilletomorrow.org
Scottsville Town Council candidate Bill Hyson responds to voter questions
Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from Bill Hyson, a write in candidate who is running for town council in the Scottsville, in Fluvanna and Albemarle counties. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
WHSV
Staunton Public Defenders Office reflects on growth during 50th birthday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Public Defenders Office now has 50 years under its belt. Current Public Defender Peter Boatner has worked there for 27 years and is proud of the growth he’s seen firsthand. “We had one client, we had one case; the goal was to get...
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
NBC 29 News
CPD addresses city council about crime in the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
cvilletomorrow.org
Orange Town Council candidate Elliott Fox responds to voter questions
Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from candidate Elliott Fox, who is running for town council in the Town of Orange, Orange County. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
WHSV
Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for November for the Community Outreach Division:. 11/1...
WHSV
‘Whimsically Witchy’ collects big donations for Staunton school programs
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Spooky season has come and gone, but McSwain Elementary School in Staunton is still feeling the benefits. On Thursday, Camille Dierksheide and the McSwain PTA gave a donation of $2,429.95 to the school’s Art and Music departments from her Whimsically Witchy Halloween display. “I’m amazed...
Augusta Free Press
Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections
#TeamAFP’s Crystal Graham and Chris Graham provide analysis on local elections in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, then turn their attention to the 2022 congressional midterms, which bucked the expected “red wave” trend that had been forecast by the experts. Chris Graham. I write books, two on...
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
WHSV
VFW brings drive-thru Veterans Day parade to 10 senior facilities
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a drive-thru parade for those who live at senior living facilities and could not otherwise attend the parades recently. “All the veterans were all waving at us, they weren’t just sitting in a car going around in a...
