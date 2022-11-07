ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Green Light Active Status on Facebook

When you are online, Facebook will display a green light active status next to your profile. By navigating this green light, your Facebook friends can see your online status in real-time. Turning it off can be a good way to avoid Facebook messages or conversations. If you are interested to...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?

While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
makeuseof.com

Instagram Web Has a New Look: Here’s What Changed

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've avoided using Instagram's web platform, you might just try it out again. That's because Instagram just made a case for using it with an update. Instagram...
makeuseof.com

What Is Jack Dorsey's Web5 and How Will It Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Over the past few years, powerful companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon have taken more control online. Each platform has its interests, goals, and plans to profit from us in one way or another—not necessarily because they want to, but because that's how capitalism works.
Android Authority

Can you change your name on Tinder?

When you create a Tinder account, you’re essentially “putting yourself out there” in the least vulnerable way. You have control over what people see and know about you at first glance. You also have control over your conversations, regarding who you talk to, what you share, and whether you think it’s a good idea to meet up. That said, there are a few things that Tinder does not allow you to change. Let’s review how to change your name on Tinder.
makeuseof.com

10 Creative Uses for GPT-3 in OpenAI Playground

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. GPT-3 is a language model that can generate text that sounds just like a human wrote it. Through OpenAI Playground, it's free to use for the first three months and there are plenty of reasons why you should check it out.
makeuseof.com

How to Connect Your React App to Firebase

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. According to the 2022 Stack Overflow survey, 21.14 percent of developers use Firebase, making it the fourth most popular cloud platform. It's an evolving technology for integrating the backend seamlessly.
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Apps for Positive Parenting

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Being a parent is the most important role of your life, and it’s an exciting, ever-changing experience. Yet it’s also a challenging time, and many parents struggle to cope with the conflicts that can arise as children grow and test their boundaries. How can you remain calm as parents while raising resilient, responsible kids? There are many practical strategies to help you build a happy home for everyone, and here are some apps to help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy