3 Valley parks to see state grant funding
(WKBN) — Three outdoor recreation projects in the Mahoning Valley are growing with funding from the state.
Almost 70 projects in 62 counties will see aid in the form of $1.7 million through the NatureWorks grant program .Local kids get forever home
Columbiana County’s Ferguson Park is getting the largest grant — $36,000 — for new playground equipment.
In Mahoning County, a bike playground and skills course will be installed in Canfield. The project is receiving $29,000.
Trumbull County’s Waddell Park will receive $27,000 to build restrooms that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0