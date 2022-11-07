ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

3 Valley parks to see state grant funding

By Dave Sess
 3 days ago

(WKBN) — Three outdoor recreation projects in the Mahoning Valley are growing with funding from the state.

Almost 70 projects in 62 counties will see aid in the form of $1.7 million through the NatureWorks grant program .

Local kids get forever home

Columbiana County’s Ferguson Park is getting the largest grant — $36,000 — for new playground equipment.

In Mahoning County, a bike playground and skills course will be installed in Canfield. The project is receiving $29,000.

Trumbull County’s Waddell Park will receive $27,000 to build restrooms that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

