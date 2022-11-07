ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Albany driver dies after being pinned beneath crashed SUV

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
Adam Uren

A 34-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash in Stearns County Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says the crash was reported at 7:41 a.m. on County Road 44 in Lynden Township, with responders arriving to find Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany, pinned beneath his Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Tahoe was found in the north ditch resting on the driver's side about 40 feet from the road. Gutknecht was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined he was driving south on 44 when he left the road, hitting an approach and flipping.

Gutknecht is not believed to have been wearing a seat belt, with police saying he was thrown from his vehicle.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

