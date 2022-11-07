Six Flags Magic Mountain Closes Due To Santa Clarita Rainstorm

Six Flags Magic Mountain closed Monday due to a Santa Clarita rainstorm.

On Monday morning, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it would not open for the day because of “inclement weather”.

The tickets bought for Monday are set to remain valid through Dec. 31.

The park typically closes on rainy days .

The current storm is expected to last through Wednesday night.

In total, the storm could bring close to two inches of rain to Santa Clarita.

Magic Mountain recently reduced its days of operation from 365 days a year.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .