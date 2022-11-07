ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Six Flags Magic Mountain Closes Due To Santa Clarita Rainstorm

By KHTS Newsroom
 3 days ago

Six Flags Magic Mountain closed Monday due to a Santa Clarita rainstorm.

On Monday morning, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it would not open for the day because of “inclement weather”.

The tickets bought for Monday are set to remain valid through Dec. 31.

The park typically closes on rainy days .

The current storm is expected to last through Wednesday night.

In total, the storm could bring close to two inches of rain to Santa Clarita.

Magic Mountain recently reduced its days of operation from 365 days a year.

Los Angeles County, CA
