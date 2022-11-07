ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Man promises 24-hour Waffle House stay for St. Jude donations

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A man ate 12 waffles from a Broken Arrow Waffle House in an effort to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Jay Cobb dedicated his Friday to consuming as many waffles as he could following up on a fundraising promise.

Cobb raised more than $23,000 for St. Jude and in turn, sat down at the Waffle House near 61st and 145th East Avenue. The deal was a 24 hour stay, with an hour getting knocked off for each waffle he ate.

“This was a challenge that was placed on me, “ Cobb said. “If I raised a certain amount of money for St. Jude hospital, then I’d have to spend 24 hours at a Waffle House trying to eat my way out of the sentence.”

FOX23 caught up with him at the start of his 24 hour sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elSO0_0j239gkZ00

“So far I’ve eaten four waffles and I’ve been here three hours,” Cobb said. “I didn’t think it would be as hard as it was, but it’s getting to be pretty tough to choke them down.”

In the end, Cobb ate 12 waffles and stayed at the Waffle House for 12 hours.

This is not the first time Cobb has completed a challenge for St. Jude. Earlier this year, in May, he helped build playhouses for St. Jude patients.

Cobb himself was a St. Jude patient in 1980. Two years later he was pronounced caner free but to this day works to thank the hospital he says gave him life.

Cobb’s next fundraising milestone is set at $25,000. He says he will go skydiving once that goal is reached. You can help him get there by donating here.

