Wausau, WI

Veterans Day Ceremony

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau area Veteran organizations will be gathering on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:00 am at Bunkers Restaurant. A ceremony will be held outside at the Veterans Memorial Wall beginning at 10:30 am. The public is invited.

The emcee will be Lt. Colonel Ralph Sliwicki, Army, Retired and American Legion Post 10 Chaplain Don Hildebrant will provide the opening prayer. The guest speakers will be our City Representative Mayor Katie Rosenberg, Marathon County Veteran Service Officer Jill Geoffroy and National Guard Captain, VFW 388 member Phil Southworth.

The Color Guard members will include the American Legion, VFW, Man of Honor and AM Vets. The American Legion will provide the Rifle Squad. The Solemn Bell will toll at 11:11 am by the VFW to commemorate the first Armistice Day, ending WWI. Echo Taps will be performed by Jon Greenwood and Dale Osterbrink.

A luncheon will be offered following the ceremony.

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
