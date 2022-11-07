ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2024 ATH Braylon Isom grabs second offer

Saginaw (Mich.) Heritage junior Braylon Isom received an offer from Toledo this week. The Rockets join Central Michigan on his offer list, but Isom looks like a prospect that can garner a lot more interest moving forward. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with multi-positional ability as a receiver and safety...
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions hope to deploy prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson inside more

ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies in pressures (24) and sacks (4.5), and now the Detroit Lions hope to move him inside more. And that’s not a new idea, but it’s worth noting that Aaron Glenn said it’s a goal to move Hutchinson inside more, starting with this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears. Glenn said the Lions wanted to move their prized rookie inside last week against the Packers to create some pass rush from the inside.
DETROIT, MI
theonlycolors.com

Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Tom Izzo comments on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel fight

Michigan State has faced a great deal of criticism over the tunnel fight that took place at Michigan Stadium over a week ago, and legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo is not pleased with the way the media has covered the incident. After leading the Spartans to a win over Northern...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Ex-Detroit Lions defensive back signed by Philadelphia Eagles

ALLEN PARK -- Andre Chachere, who spent the end of the 2018 season and 2019 training camp in Detroit, was signed from Philadelphia’s practice squad to its main roster. The defensive back has been with the Eagles for the past two seasons, appearing in 19 games and earning one start. Chachere has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He’s logged all of his regular-season action in Philadelphia over the previous two seasons. He was a previously cornerback previously but is now listed as a safety.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy