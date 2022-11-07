Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
It’s Gameday, Flint! Athlete of the Week winner and tonight’s football schedule
FLINT – The regional finals of the MHSAA high school football playoffs have arrived and four Flint-area teams will be taking part. All four will play at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Savage Forecast: Expect to see two Flint-area football teams in state semifinals
FLINT – Four Flint-area football teams are still in the hunt for state championships in four of the MHSAA’s eight divisions. Linden is still alive in Division 3, Goodrich is in Division 4, Hamady is in Division 5 and New Lothrop is in Division 7.
Flint-area volleyball highlights: North Branch, Mt. Morris win regional titles
FLINT – It took six tries, but North Branch’s volleyball team finally exorcised the demon known as Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. After being eliminated from the state tournament by the Irish in the last five years, North Branch won the Division 2 regional championship Thursday at Imlay City with a 25-12, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16 victory over the Fighting Irish.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting region championship Metro Detroit football games
Although I wasn’t as successful with my district final picks as I was for the district openers, my head was still well above water. Last week, I was 18-8 with my picks, raising my season picks record to 177-67. It only gets tougher from here as regional finals are on tap this week.
Flint-area regional volleyball results, pairings for Nov. 9, 2022
FLINT – Seven Flint-area teams won district volleyball championships last week and will play in the regionals this week. Regional openers will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Five knee surgeries later, Frankenmuth center Lexi Boyke signs with CMU
FRANKENMUTH, MI – There was a point, Lexi Boyke admits, where the future was a bit uncertain. Five surgeries will do that to a person, especially a high school junior with an NCAA Division 1 basketball opportunity waiting.
Dual-sport MSU athlete Keon Coleman says only one difference between Tucker & Izzo
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
5 athletes from Grand Blanc, 5 from Goodrich sign national letters of intent
GRAND BLANC, MI – State champions R.J. Taylor and Kate Brody were among five Grand Blanc athletes who inked letters of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day. Goodrich also had five athletes sign letters of intent.
MLive.com
Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha of Huron to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
ANN ARBOR – Although Adam Samaha’s high school football career came to a close last month, the standout kicker will play one final game at the prep level in front of a nationwide audience. The Ann Arbor Huron kicker and Michigan commit was named to the 2022 U.S....
MLive.com
Talent-rich Handy did it all except win it all in 1982 en route to Hall of Fame
BAY CITY, MI – They could boast about their ace pitcher. They could crow about any one of their six college prospects and two future professionals. Or even brag about their Hall of Fame coach. But not one person alone could grab the glory that belongs to the 1982...
247Sports
2024 ATH Braylon Isom grabs second offer
Saginaw (Mich.) Heritage junior Braylon Isom received an offer from Toledo this week. The Rockets join Central Michigan on his offer list, but Isom looks like a prospect that can garner a lot more interest moving forward. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with multi-positional ability as a receiver and safety...
Detroit Lions hope to deploy prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson inside more
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies in pressures (24) and sacks (4.5), and now the Detroit Lions hope to move him inside more. And that’s not a new idea, but it’s worth noting that Aaron Glenn said it’s a goal to move Hutchinson inside more, starting with this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears. Glenn said the Lions wanted to move their prized rookie inside last week against the Packers to create some pass rush from the inside.
Temperature records shattered across Lower Michigan, but watch the cold plunging in tomorrow
Many locations set record high temperatures Thursday afternoon. The record warmth will come to an abrupt end Friday, as you’ll see in a temperature forecast animation. On Thursday’s record high temperatures, almost every large reporting site in southwest Lower Michigan set a record high temperature. The exception was Muskegon.
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
Lions draw Bears QB Justin Fields fresh off record-breaking rushing performance
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell thought he’d be able to take a moment Sunday night, appreciate the win and put his feet up while enjoying a cold beverage. And while the second-year Detroit Lions coach had that drink, there was no time for rest after seeing the rushing numbers this week’s opponent posted.
Yardbarker
Tom Izzo comments on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel fight
Michigan State has faced a great deal of criticism over the tunnel fight that took place at Michigan Stadium over a week ago, and legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo is not pleased with the way the media has covered the incident. After leading the Spartans to a win over Northern...
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive back signed by Philadelphia Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Andre Chachere, who spent the end of the 2018 season and 2019 training camp in Detroit, was signed from Philadelphia’s practice squad to its main roster. The defensive back has been with the Eagles for the past two seasons, appearing in 19 games and earning one start. Chachere has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He’s logged all of his regular-season action in Philadelphia over the previous two seasons. He was a previously cornerback previously but is now listed as a safety.
It’s like a winter amusement park encircled by skyscrapers in one Michigan city
DETROIT - It’s like a winter amusement park surrounded by skyscrapers. Located at 32 Monroe Street in the heart of downtown Detroit, this place has all the ho-ho-holiday cheer you can handle. This is the Winter Monroe Street Midway. This outdoor holiday carnival runs from 11:00 a.m. today through...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0