Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and MoreLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Holiday Gift Ideas You Need Before Thanksgiving
I’m stocking the pantry and making holiday gift lists hoping to get ahead of the busy Thanksgiving to Christmas gatherings. Here are three items that make excellent gifts, and you still have time to buy them for yourself and your guests before Thanksgiving. Sam’s Famous Salsa. If you...
“The Chosen” Will Debut First Two Episodes Of Season 3 In Theaters
“The Chosen,” the popular series that has developed a global following through its first two seasons – filmed just outside Midlothian, by the way – is taking itself to bigger screens as it begins its third season. And we’re not talking about a larger TV set.
Dallas Texas is Foodie Central in November
Dallas turns into foodie central in November, with opportunities to eat, drink, and be merry almost every day leading up to our Nov. 24 Thanksgiving feast. I’ve already got my running shoes on, hoping to work off some calories between all these eating events. After just recovering from a fried Fair food daze, (and secretly eating leftover Halloween candy), I’ll need to run an extra mile every day to attend so many food events.
Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth Opens Nov. 10
Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF)opens in Fort Worth Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 12. Two films with local connections will screen at LSFF this year. “Oklahoma Breakdown: The Story of Mike Hosty” screens at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater, 2401 N. Main Street in Fort Worth. Mike Hosty is a one-man band freak of nature who also tells jokes. The underground music legend was built on his rare ability to combine stunning musical talents on multiple instruments with a comic sensibility, plus improv skills to produce entertaining and original performances on the fly.
Midlothian’s Free Concerts At Community Park Are A Big Hit
MIDLOTHIAN – The last of the “Autumn Beats” music series in Midlothian will be this Saturday featuring the band Forever Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Held at Midlothian Community Park Amphitheater, the concert is free, and food is available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Annual Job Fair Honors our Military Veterans but is Open to All Jobseekers
DALLAS, Texas — The annual “Hiring Red, White and You” job fair will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10:00am-2:00pm at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75215. The Gilley’s Dallas location will feature almost 150 employers and close to 10,000 part-time, full-time, and seasonal jobs.
Author, Journalist, Film Producer, former Staff Rep Staffer adds Artist to her repertoire with Dallas Design District Gallery Opening
DALLAS, Texas – An award-winning author, travel writer, crime/politico journalist, film producer, and former State Rep staffer recently added artist to her list of accomplishments. Dallas (Bishop Art) resident Rita Cook says the idea to paint has been brewing in her soul for many years. “I spent about nine...
ROISD Earns Top Award for Excellence in Budget Presentation
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD has earned the highest form of recognition in the area of budget development and presentation. The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) recognized the District for excellence in budget presentation with the Meritorious Budget Award (MBA) for the 2022–2023 budget year.
Senor Barber Captivates Audiences Onstage at Ochre House Theater
Ochre House Theater and the 2022 Dallas Flamenco Festival are collaborating together once again in SENOR BARBER. The riveting story of two brothers who are tempted by the Devil, SEÑOR BARBER is written and directed by Matthew Posey. The show features the beautiful choreography and dancing of Antonio and Delilah Buitrón Arrebola, Miguel Infante, and Pepe Ruiz, and the exquisite guitar of Calvin Hazen.
Midlothian City Council denies three-story multi-family residential SUP
MIDLOTHIAN – It is back to the drawing board for the applicant and architects who applied for an ordinance granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a multi-family residential development at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting. The Planned Development No. 146 is in the Westside Preserve area located on Highway 287 and Old Fort Worth Road on 17.35 acres.
Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas
Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
Visit Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford for BBQ & Bibles
We have paid several visits to Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford, a family-owned restaurant that serves delicious BBQ and also offers free Bibles to anyone who wants one. Owners DeeAnna Krier and her husband/partner Brian Krier, moved to Weatherford in 2000 to operate the restaurant. The couple met in 1994...
Cedar Hill’s Thelma L. Wells, Beloved Speaker, Teacher and Author Has Passed
Thelma L. Wells, known as “Mama T.” has passed. Mama T. was known worldwide for her warmth and candor as a business woman, speaker, teacher and author. She has been featured in numerous local and national publications and appeared on TV shows including The Dr. Phil Show, The Joanie Show, Life Today and the 700 Club. She was a sought after speaker by corporations, women’s groups and government entities. As a speaker, she spoke to over a million people and shared the stage with speakers such as Zig Ziglar, Max Lucado, Kay Arthur, June Hunt and of course her Women of Faith porch pals: Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh, Patsy Clairmont, Marilyn Meberg, Nicole Johnson and Sandy Patti.
Regional CARE Team Officially Launches Website to Help Duncanville Residents, Families Combat Crises
The Regional CARE Team website is live and ready to help residents during times of crisis. The website provides CARE Team Member contact information, an at-risk citizen registry, crime victim resources, and crises line resources. This organization is a multi-disciplinary group that provides community behavioral health support and resources to...
Duncanville Superintendent Restructures Athletics Program Leadership
Proactive changes to include a new position to ensure compliance with UIL guidelines. DUNCANVILLE, TX, November 10, 2022–Duncanville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith announced he is making changes within the District’s Athletic Department. The restructuring will include reassignment of several current personnel and the addition of a new compliance officer to focus on UIL rules.
“If Then” Ambassadors Visit Dallas Arboretum
Philanthropist Lyda Hill and 25 “If Then” Ambassadors visited their 3D Statues on display at the Dallas Arboretum’s Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden Oct. 22. The women leaders in STEM Ambassadors came from across the U.S. to participate in the event. The Ambassadors represent a variety of careers like aerospace engineering, cosmetic chemistry, robotics engineering, wildlife conservation, and more. Guests enjoyed a number of activities, including a scavenger hunt and demonstrations from the STEM leaders.
City of Duncanville Ordinances 2057R, 2456, 2458
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 12 “MISCELLANEOUS OFFENSES AND PROVISIONS”, ARTICLE XXIII ‘SECONDARY METAL RECYCLERS’, BY AMENDING SECTION 12-256 ‘DEFINITIONS’ BY ADDING DEFINITION OF ‘CATALYTIC CONVERTER’ AND BY ADDING A NEW SECTION 12-260A ‘POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER’; PROVIDING A PENALTY CLAUSE; AND PROVIDING SEVERABILITY, AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Halloween & Fall Festivals In The Best Southwest
Trick or treating is more fun with friends and fall festivals are a tradition. So, we’ve got a round-up of what’s happening in your city/community for some fall fun!. Cedar Hill’s annual Scare on the Square in Historic Downtown! A FREE family event featuring a trunk-or-treat and plenty of Halloween fun.
DeSoto: 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. October 29
Can We Play Inc. is excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. 501(c)3 nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas, on October 29th, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12 noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto, Texas.
Dallas County Celebrates Vote Early Day Tomorrow
Dallas, Texas – Today, the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) announced they will join thousands of organizations across the country in celebrating Vote Early Day on October 28th. Vote Early Day is a non-partisan civic holiday founded by national nonprofits, local governments, and election administrators across the country to make sure every voter is prepared to vote early.
