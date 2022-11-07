Current Records: North Carolina Central 0-1; App. State 1-0 The App. State Mountaineers will play host again and welcome the North Carolina Central Eagles to Holmes Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Mountaineers should still be riding high after a victory, while North Carolina Central will be looking to regain their footing.

DURHAM, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO