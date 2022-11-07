ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
Ohio State hosts Charleston Southern following Sueing's 20-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Justice Sueing scored 20 points in Ohio State's 91-53 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials. Ohio State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes averaged...
How to watch App. State vs. North Carolina Central: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: North Carolina Central 0-1; App. State 1-0 The App. State Mountaineers will play host again and welcome the North Carolina Central Eagles to Holmes Convocation Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Mountaineers should still be riding high after a victory, while North Carolina Central will be looking to regain their footing.
