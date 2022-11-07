ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3

The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Where Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard-Bassett Stand Today

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members got off on the right foot for Season 7, but are they still friendly?. Ashley Darby is giving fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac an update on her friendship with Candiace Dillard-Bassett. The two haven’t always been on the best of terms,...
bravotv.com

Wendy Osefo Sets the Record Straight on Her Hot Mic Moment

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member addressed the mic’d confession about Mia Thornton during WWHL. Dr. Wendy Osefo had something to say about that hot mic moment when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, November 6. Said moment played out on a...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
bravotv.com

RHOA and Married to Medicine Ladies Show Love to Candiace Dillard Bassett at Her Concert

The RHOP musician made her fellow Bravolebs want to “drive back” to her Deep Space tour stop in Atlanta. The ATL Bravolebs showed up and showed out for The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett’s concert on Monday, October 24. In the house for the Atlanta show were The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Monyetta Shaw, as well as Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb.
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna Confirms She Is Officially Married

The Family Karma cast member shared some exciting news about her personal life ahead of the Season 3 premiere. During an appearance alongside Brian Benni on New York Live on November 3, the Family Karma cast member confirmed that she had been “married [for] three weeks.”. Since she started...
NEW YORK STATE
bravotv.com

Wendy Osefo Weighs In on Robyn Dixon Wanting a Prenup Before Getting Remarried

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Dr. Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon haven’t always been the best of friends, but there’s one thing they can agree on. Wendy revealed as much during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after a fan asked for her thoughts on Robyn wanting a prenup before remarrying Juan Dixon. More specifically, the fan asked, “Do you think it’s bad for the relationship that Robyn is considering an infidelity clause in her prenup with Juan [Dixon]?”
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Shares Glimpse Inside Honeymoon With Husband Grant Troutt

Watch: Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities. Marriage has been nothing but rosy for Madison Prewett. Case in point: The Bachelor Nation star's honeymoon with new husband Grant Troutt. As seen in photos posted by Madison on Nov. 7, the couple were all smiles as they enjoyed a romantic getaway at Rosewood Resort's Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Mexico. In one snap, the pair got cozy during a candlelit dinner by the ocean, while another picture showed them heating things up with some PDA by the pool.
TEXAS STATE
bravotv.com

Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley Wants a Career Like Leva Bonaparte’s

The VIP host is Southern through and through — and he has feelings for another cast member. The staff members at Leva Bonaparte’s popular Charleston nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge, will soon be revealing their work lives and their personal relationships on Southern Hospitality. Based on a trailer for the new series, it looks like problems actually do arise when friends work together.
MICHIGAN STATE
bravotv.com

Naomie Olindo Shares a Look at Her “Favorite Lil Breakfast” in Charleston

The Southern Charm cast member showed how she starts her day at a local eatery. As she’s shown on social media over the years, Naomie Olindo tends to kick off her mornings with a range of food and drink items. While some days start with a 10 a.m. Taco Bell order, others begin with a green smoothie from Hustle Smoothie Bar. However, as she shared in a recent Instagram post, there is one dish the Southern Charm cast member considers her top breakfast choice.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy