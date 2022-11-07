Read full article on original website
WIBW
Second round of COVID-19 available for all Kansas households
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in partnership with multiple organizations, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities. KDHE said all Kansas households can now visit accesscovidtests.org to place an order for an additional five at-home...
New tradition welcomes newborns at Overland Park hospital
Overland Park Regional Hospital in Kansas will now play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" through the overhead system every time a baby is born.
WIBW
Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some cities in Kansas have been found to be among the best in the nation for sports. With the sports industry expected to reach a value of $83.1 billion in 2023 and football season in the throes while basketball season starts, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Sports Cities on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Wichita veteran gets gift of a new car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita veteran is enjoying a new ride after a presentation in Wichita Thursday morning. Progressive Insurance chose Chandalyn Robinson, a U.S. Army veteran, for its annual Keys to Progress award. Someone nominated Robinson for the honor, and she got the keys to a Nissan SUV on Thursday. “This means the […]
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
WIBW
Washburn Tech holds program Friday morning to honor veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institute of Technology honored veterans during a special ceremony on Friday morning. The event took place inside the conference center at Washburn Tech, 5724 S.W. Huntoon. About 85 people were on hand for the 35-minute program, which included several special speakers, including Bob Sines, 76...
Kansas City-area ‘Proud Boy’ sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Gardner man, and Proud Boy member, sentenced to 70 days in prison and a $500 fine for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Threatened Kansas fish species bounces back
PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff. KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species […]
WIBW
KDWP successfully reintroduces threatened fish species
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is reestablishing a native fish species that was once abundant in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins. The Plains Minnow has substantially declined in numbers in numbers statewide since 1970. The declines have...
kcur.org
Voter turnout in the Kansas City region dropped by double digits since the last midterm election
Fewer people turned out to vote around the Kansas City metro than in the previous midterm election. Election officials in Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson and Clay counties in Missouri and Johnson County, Kansas, all reported on their websites that turnout was down by more than 10% from 2018. Platte County had the smallest decrease, with 7% fewer voters showing up to vote.
WIBW
Topeka prepares for CoreFirst Ice Rink grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand opening for Evergy Plaza’s first ice rink is just around the corner. CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Evergy Plaza announced Thursday morning that they are thrilled to open the CoreFirst Ice Rink to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Broadway star and Topeka native Jeff Kready will emcee the Grand Opening event and ribbon-cutting.
WIBW
Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says local officials have taken action before to shut down a business that was the scene of repeated violent incidents. Padilla recalled the situation during an interview Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. Asked about recent incidents - including a homicide - outside 45th St. Bar, Padilla shared his perspective as a former Topeka Police Officer and former chief enforcement officer for the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. Watch the interview to hear his comments.
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
wichitabyeb.com
Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022
Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
WIBW
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A petition to close a south Topeka bar, where several violent crimes have occurred since its opening 3 years ago, has over 530 signatures. 45th Street bar was the site of a fatal shooting Friday, November 4. While it was not the first crime reported at that location, Topeka resident Samantha Ware said it was the final straw.
