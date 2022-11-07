The Oscar award-winning costume designer partnered with adidas and Marvel to bring the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' wardrobe to life. Ruth Carter is the blueprint, and you can [at] me because I’m quite confident that there are millions of others who think the way I do. Fearless, confident, and gracious, the visionary that is the living legend, Ruth Carter. She is one of one and has paved the way for many. From the famed, Spike Lee joints School Daze and Do The Right Thing to BET’s Being Mary Jane and the highly-anticipated revival of Coming 2 America, the proud Hampton University graduate has amassed over 40 costume designing credits to her name and hasn’t shown any sign of slowing up in the near future. In fact, she was recently tapped to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to design costumes for project record-breaking blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

