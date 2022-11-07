ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson reflects on struggling Warriors’ ‘road trip from hell’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 3 days ago

Klay Thompson is hopeful he and the Warriors can regroup at home following five straight losses on the so-called “road trip from hell.”

Speaking Sunday after practice, Thompson remarked on the defending champions’ slump, which extended Friday with a 114-105 loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans.

“It seemed like a road trip from hell, but we’re all very grateful to get home in one piece and hopefully start a win streak here. We know how good we are in this building, so I think we’re going to be off to a fresh start come tomorrow,” the 32-year-old Thompson said, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Despite grim finishes in recent contests, the five-time NBA All-Star highlighted some positives in the Warriors’ latest efforts.

“I saw just a connectivity that we might have been lacking on the road trip, so it was good to see everybody connecting, playing hard,” Thompson said, noting he doesn’t believe Golden State’s 3-7 record “is reflective of our efforts, so that’s good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3aej_0j239AhR00
Warriors guard Klay Thompson during a game against the Hornets on Oct. 29, 2022.
AP

Head coach Steve Kerr added Sunday how being “part of a great team” is “understanding how to work through” adversity when a part of the season goes awry.

“There are times in the NBA season when things can go off the rails a little bit,” Kerr said. “A big part of being a great team, being a solid organization, is just understanding how to work through that.”

The Warriors, who are roughly five months removed from their latest NBA title, endured a similar skid last season ahead of their playoff push.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAYiP_0j239AhR00
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during a game against the Pelicans on Nov. 4, 2022.
Getty Images

Thompson said the Warriors need to keep their focus on the present and not the past as they look to bounce back.

“We just need to bring more of a sense of urgency,” he said. “We had a long run last year, but 2022 is over. It’s time to kick into high gear and play that championship level of basketball that we’re used to. I fully expect us to do that.”

The Warriors host the Kings on Monday night.

