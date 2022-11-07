Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham pursuit akin to Dallas Cowboys’ 1995 wooing of Deion Sanders
Jerry Jones said he likes that Cowboys players are opening recruiting receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
CBS Sports
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Preview: Mecole Hardman's absence could open the door for Kadarius Toney
Patrick Mahomes told us before the season it would be a different Chiefs wide receiver every week. While JuJu Smith-Schuster's emergence has changed that a little bit, there has been a mysterious element to this Chiefs offense, that's the red zone touchdowns. Early in the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire was used...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles bolster stacked WR room, Ravens add help for Lamar Jackson
Quarterbacks are the focus of the 2023 NFL Draft. There are some teams obviously in the market for a young signal-caller and in position to select one as the draft order is currently constructed. If there are truly three quarterbacks who are viewed as being the cream of the crop, then teams need to be in the top three to guarantee one of those players. However, two teams -- Pittsburgh and Chicago -- may be the gate keepers for making that a reality. Those trade scenarios will be explored in the coming months as the draft order solidifies, but it is something to keep in mind.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Arthur Smith never considered putting Desmond Ridder in for Marcus Mariota during loss to Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons were serious about riding with Marcus Mariota, no matter the performance or circumstance. Despite Mariota's struggles in Thursday night's 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, head coach Arthur Smith never considered pulling Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. "No," Smith said after the loss to reporters, via the...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation
Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Marking progress
Head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he is hopeful to have Williams (wrist) back in December, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Williams dislocated his wrist in Week 5 against the Bengals, and he was placed on IR the next day, Oct. 10. Although no official timetable for his return was given at the time, he wasn't expected to miss the remainder of the season, so a December return makes sense. The veteran safety's eventual return will certainly be a boon to the team's defense, which has dealt with numerous injuries this season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Makes little impact
Davis caught his only target for seven yards in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Saints on Monday. Davis saw just three snaps on offense with Gus Edwards out due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back has yet to make an impact in Baltimore, having not played double-digit snaps since Week 2, despite J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all missing time due to various injuries throughout the season.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mike Tomlin hints at possible change to offense, says winning continues to be primary goal
Those unfamiliar with the Steelers probably thought that they were going into tank mode the second they dealt Chase Claypool before the trade deadline. The trade mimicked what many teams do when are in the Pittsburgh's current predicament, as the 2-6 Steeles sit three full games out of the AFC's final playoff spot.
Comments / 0