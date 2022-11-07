Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
Former Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million option with the White Sox, taking a $5 million buyout and hitting free agency.
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency
LA gets busy early at the GM meetings in Las Vegas.
Dodgers Roster News: Left-Hander Becomes Free Agent After Option is Declined
More moves continue to roll in for the Dodgers, this time by declining the club option for Danny Duffy
Red Sox Already Preparing For Xander Bogaerts' Departure With Backup Plan
With shortstop Xander Bogaerts' future undecided, the Boston Red Sox have wasted no time preparing to replace him.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Agent Makes a Pitch for the Potential Free Agent
Cody Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, addressed the Dodgers' dilemma of whether to keep the beleaguered star or non-tender him.
Dodgers Rumors: A Look At Another Hypothetical Shohei Ohtani Trade Package
Is it worth giving up this much for Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani?
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders
The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
Rumor: Trea Turner Wants to Play for Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a shortstop, and the most tantalizing option on the market, Trea Turner, wants to play for Philadelphia.
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
This MLB insider envisions a scenario where Rizzo returns to the National League as a free agent this winter
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson
The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
