Report: PJ Walker to Start Over Baker Mayfield on Thursday

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

He was benched in the second half of Sunday’s game but will get another shot.

Despite benching him in favor of Baker Mayfield on Sunday, the Panthers will start PJ Walker against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football , according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero .

Walker started against the Bengals but was pulled to start the second half. He went 3-for-10 on the day and threw two interceptions in the poor showing. Mayfield ended up completing 14 of his 20 pass attempts and threw two touchdowns in the 42–21 loss. It’s worth noting that quarterback Sam Darnold was also activated from injured reserve on Monday, but Walker will get another shot.

He has started in four of his five appearances this year and has thrown for 623 yards along with three touchdowns to go with his three picks. Mayfield was the starter in five of his six games played, tallying 1,117 passing yards and six touchdowns passed in the process. He has been intercepted four times on the year.

As a result of the blowout loss, the Panthers (2–7) fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni on Monday. Earlier in the year, the team fired coach Matt Rhule .

Kick off against the Falcons (4–5) is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

