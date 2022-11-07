Travis Weksler of Grant voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Grant’s Travis Weksler for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 24-30.

Weksler, a junior defender on the Grant soccer team, scored two goals for the Generals, including the game-winner, in their 3-2 victory over Lake Oswego in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match played at Delta Park.

Weksler received 61.76% of the vote, beating out Paul Skoro, a sophomore on the La Salle Prep football team, who finished second with 17.42%. Anthony Vestel, a junior on the South Albany football team, was third with 8.96% and Logan Martin, a junior on the Salem Academy football team, was fourth with 7.30%. There were more than 8,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.