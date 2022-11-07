PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of our nation’s veterans and VFW members joined a special ceremony of celebration and thanks at East Perry Elementary School on Friday. ”It brings back the memory of what my dad did and, of course, World War II veterans rarely, if ever, talk about their experiences in the war,” said Charles Chalk with the VFW Auxiliary. “It just reminds me of what my father did so we can have a country of freedom, and the freedom that we have in our country today.”

