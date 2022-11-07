ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical professionals address health concerns surrounding EKY forest fires

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With forest fires spreading across our region, many people might be concerned with the health implications smoke inhalation could have on their bodies. “We not only have the concerns for people’s property and their lives, but we also have to have the health concerns of our smokers and asthmatics and people with respiratory problems that are preexisting,” said Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky Medical Director Dr. John Jones.
Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both of the wildfires in Estill County are now 100% contained. Wednesday night, EMA officials announced containment for the Pitts fire. Later Thursday morning, they announced the Chamberlain fire was also now 100% contained. Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much...
Shot fired after student dropped off at bus stop, school officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday evening, school officials say. According to a letter sent to Morgan County Schools families, when the student was dropped off at the bus stop, they sprinted up the road. Somewhere between the student’s home and the bus stop, a gun was fired.
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials confirm that smoke from wildfires in Estill County is creating a haze in Fayette County. Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared in Estill County due to the growing fires near Pitts Road. Several viewers have reported seeing haze and strong smells of...
Wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Estill County is under a state of emergency because of the wildfires in the area. EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Monday. The other is being called the Chamberlain Fire because it started off of Chamberlain Branch in the Ravenna area.
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Direct temporary housing assistance has been approved for an additional Kentucky county to help people affected by flooding in July. The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Pike County, making six counties approved, including Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry. The program provides two options for housing,...
Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
Eastern Ky. elementary school thanks veterans for their service and sacrifice

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of our nation’s veterans and VFW members joined a special ceremony of celebration and thanks at East Perry Elementary School on Friday. ”It brings back the memory of what my dad did and, of course, World War II veterans rarely, if ever, talk about their experiences in the war,” said Charles Chalk with the VFW Auxiliary. “It just reminds me of what my father did so we can have a country of freedom, and the freedom that we have in our country today.”
Grocery store chain donates $120,000 to flood relief

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. ”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”
