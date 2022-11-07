Browns Pro Bowlers Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller trending toward facing Dolphins; David Njoku hopes to play

Read full article on original website
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Why Browns at Dolphins could be a big game for Nick Chubb: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- The Dolphins have one of the most lethal passing offenses in the NFL, so the Browns best bet to come away with a win going against them Sunday afternoon? It may just be letting them have the ball as little as possible. I’m picking the Browns to...
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham pursuit akin to Dallas Cowboys’ 1995 wooing of Deion Sanders
Jerry Jones said he likes that Cowboys players are opening recruiting receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Where Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense rank in the NFL
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The popular notion going into the season was that the defense would carry the Browns. Because of Jacoby Brissett’s 14-23 record as a starter, and his preference for shorter passes, fans wondered about the offense. Brissett’s chemistry with his pass catchers was also an issue, from four-time Pro Bowler receiver Amari Cooper, who’s on his third team in eight seasons, to tight end David Njoku, who had yet to break out but had been rewarded with a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension.
How Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper have driven Browns red zone success: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the NFL, red zone success can be linked to scoring touchdowns, not field goals. In 2020, Cleveland ranked fourth in the league with a 73% touchdown scoring rate in red zone. Currently, the Browns are 11th with a 61% rate. In the last two games, the offense has scored six touchdowns in nine trips in the red zone.
DraftKings promo code: bet $5 on TNF, get $200 Falcons-Panthers bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. An exclusive DraftKings promo code gifts new users 40:1 odds on either team for the NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football contest. Any...
Browns at Dolphins: Preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup in Miami when the Browns visit the Dolphins. Miami has one of the...
Bengals Midseason Awards: Best and worst of the defense after nine weeks
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are 5-4 at the bye with a top 10 defense. It’s been an eventful nine weeks for the group that has plenty of players deserving recognition. Here’s who made the cut in Cleveland.com’s midseason awards from Andrew Gillis, Mike Niziolek and Mohammad Ahmad gave out some awards at the bye week break:
