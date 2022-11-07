ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWmJB_0j237EaR00

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020.

Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved.

“These literally fell from heaven and landed in my cart,” she captioned a photo of the holiday snack. “I’m not mad about it one bit but, I am mad I didn’t grab more than one bag 🤣😍.”

But looking at the picture of the white-and-red almonds reminds us of a nearly identical product from Trader Joe’s, which Instagram user @traderoesaficionado posted about on Nov. 26, 2020.

“🚨NEW🚨 Candy Cane Covered Almonds!” they wrote on Instagram. “I mean, dark chocolate, white chocolate and candy cane! I’m in an almond kick because I picked these up as well. Alongside, the trio mix. These are very tasty. I need to stop buying all the goodies! 🤣”

Other than the fact that these are Trader Joe’s brand and came in a plastic clamshell container instead of a bag, these almonds look and sound exactly the same as the new ones from Aldi. Plus, they are made from the exact same ingredients.

Luckily, fellow fans confirmed that the Aldi’s version is just as good as the Trader Joe’s snack.

“They taste just like the Trader Joe’s ones!!! 🙌” someone wrote on @aldi.mademedoit’s post.

Another person commented, “Omg if these are anything like the Trader Joe’s ones I need them. Best part is nuts make it healthy…right 😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️.”

“Bought them today and regret only buying one bag! 🤤” someone else said.

It seems like these are definitely worth a try next time you’re at Aldi! It’s the perfect peppermint treat to munch on while putting up your holiday decor or wrapping presents.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TAGk_0j237EaR00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Aldi Has Unveiled Its Lineup of New November Products & You Can Get a Discount on Them

This month, in addition to the usual deals you can find at Aldi, you'll also be able to find a certified treasure of holiday-themed foods. Throughout the month, the grocery store will release everything from Turkey Cranberry Ravioli to Sweet Potato Crust Pizza. Below are some of the top Aldi Finds of November, along with the items's release dates and prices.
Salon

The 10 best Costco bakery goods being sold this autumn

The backdrop of many of my best childhood memories, Costco's industrial, cavernous locations were a cherished spot where my father would take my brother and me, allowing us to run amok collecting free samples as he hauled bulk products onto his super-sized shopping cart. Fast forward 25 years, and Costco became my family's ideal store during the early days of COVID-19 back in spring 2020. The bulk superstore is no frills, offering everything from razors to liquor, food to electronics, glasses to hearing tests. Whether you're enjoying their amazingly delicious baguettes or you're tearing into a moist, well-seasoned and crisp-skinned rotisserie chicken, Costco truly has something for everyone.
shefinds

The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.

For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Salon

Here are 3 Costco food recalls you should know about right now

For more than 35 years, Costco has been fulfilling its customers' bulk needs, the most common of which are food and beverage products. The wholesale warehouse chain is known for offering some of the best prices on staple eats, baked goods and food court treats, making it a popular — and trusty — choice for shoppers nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
cohaitungchi.com

The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste

A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
SheKnows

SheKnows

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy