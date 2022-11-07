ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany man dies in rollover crash west of Clearwater

By Times staff report
 3 days ago

An Albany man died in a rollover crash in Lynden Township west of Clearwater early Friday morning.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7:41 a.m. Friday reporting an SUV rollover with a person potentially pinned beneath the SUV. Additional calls also reported there was someone under the vehicle.

When deputies arrived, a man was found dead under a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. He was later identified as 34-year-old Albany resident Christopher Gutknecht, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said he seemed to be traveling south on Stearns County Road 44 before hitting an approach and flipping. He was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt. The crash is still under investigation.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue assisted on scene.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Albany man dies in rollover crash west of Clearwater

