Oglebay President discusses new attractions, impact of Winter Festival of Lights
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The 37th year of the Winter Festival of Lights at Oglebay shows how the tradition has continued to grow. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to make their way to Ohio County to experience the 6 mile tour featuring more than 100 lighted displays.
Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
Weirton business among many to serve breakfast to veterans
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A free breakfast was served for veterans at Basil's Sports Bar & Grill in Weirton on Friday morning. The traditional breakfast fare was served with notes from students at Weirton Elementary School. Students sent along notes, colored placemats, and plenty of thank yous. “It’s an appreciation...
Celebration of veterans held at Glen Dale Park
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A celebration of veterans was held Wednesday at Glen Dale Park. It was a special event, given its location (a park that was recently renovated by a high school student) and its origin (the brainchild of elementary school student). Glen Dale Elementary 4th grader Levi...
15 Best Restaurants in Wheeling, WV
Wheeling might not be the first place you think of when planning a trip, but it is worth considering. The nickname for Wheeling is ‘The Friendly City,’ which will prove true once you visit and meet some of the locals in this West Virginia town. With many bars...
Display creates disturbance at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Children's books displays don't normally cause a stir. That wasn’t the case during LGBTQ Pride Month over the summer at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County. "Since June, we have had people voice their concerns to our board of trustees," said Jennifer...
Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will have a new route
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is something everyone is wondering. How will they pull off the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade? Event chair Bill Bryson says it starts with changing directions to avoid the torn-up streets. It will go up Market Street, then near the McLure it will take a left onto 12th, […]
Monroe County parade will thank Vietnam vets
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — It's a day 50 years in the making. The Monroe County American Legion is celebrating Veteran's Day by welcoming home it's Vietnam veterans, giving them the ceremony they deserve, but never received. “When their nation called, they answered,” VFW Post 5303 Commander Brent Bosley said....
Demo work will lead to new business in Steubenville's Downtown Historic District
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Steubenville Historical Landmarks Commission has approved a demolition project downtown in order to make room for a new business. South of Mike's Sweeper Shop on 4th street is where the future home of Ambrose Brewing will be. Long known as Frank and Jerry's Appliances, it’s...
Pittsburgh Steeler giving away turkeys in West Virginia
Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris is planning on giving away turkeys in West Virginia. Chaffin Luhana LLP, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation, Harris along with his foundation, Da’ Bigger Picture, are making a campaign to fight food insecurity this holiday season. Families must reserve a turkey ahead of time as supplies are limited. “Though the […]
Bridge repairs, splash pad among projects sought by Steubenville Parks and Rec
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville's Parks and Rec director has presented to council a list of projects the department would like to take on using remaining American Rescue Plan funds. Lori Fetherolf said it was tough to narrow down the list because they want to get everything done, but they...
Officials encouraged by overwhelming support for Belmont County seniors levy
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — After an overwhelming majority voted yes for the senior services levy of Belmont County, the organization now looks to expand on how it benefits the elders of the area. “It was tremendous,” Lisa Kazmirski, executive director of Belmont County Senior Services, said. “Everyone was walking...
Ascent Resources, again, partners with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ascent Resources partnered for the fourth year in a row with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys for local families in need. Pantry Director Stan Dombroski expects as many as 260 families to stop by in the coming days to pick up their turkey and the rest of what they'll need for a complete Thanksgiving family meal.
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
Commissioners in Jefferson County working to get slice of DeWine's Appalachian Grant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Appalachian Grant Committee has seen great progress in the last few weeks. This summer, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the grant in order to prioritize revitalization and development in rural communities. Jefferson County is part of Ohio’s 32 county Appalachian Region and commissioners have been...
Voter turnout big in Ohio Valley
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — After most elections, many discuss the results. -- who won and who lost. But when it comes to the turnout of in-person voters, everyone is a winner this year. "This year, we had a turnout of about 50 percent,” said Bob Gale from the Jefferson...
Wakim Chapman begins political career in big way; Brooke County has new commissioner
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Laura Wakim Chapman's first time running for any sort of political position turned out to be a success. The constitutional lawyer in Wheeling defeated veteran politician Randy Swartzmiller in the race for the West Virginia District 1 Senate seat, garnering nearly 61 percent of the votes.
