Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Weirton business among many to serve breakfast to veterans

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A free breakfast was served for veterans at Basil's Sports Bar & Grill in Weirton on Friday morning. The traditional breakfast fare was served with notes from students at Weirton Elementary School. Students sent along notes, colored placemats, and plenty of thank yous. “It’s an appreciation...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Celebration of veterans held at Glen Dale Park

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A celebration of veterans was held Wednesday at Glen Dale Park. It was a special event, given its location (a park that was recently renovated by a high school student) and its origin (the brainchild of elementary school student). Glen Dale Elementary 4th grader Levi...
GLEN DALE, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Wheeling, WV

Wheeling might not be the first place you think of when planning a trip, but it is worth considering. The nickname for Wheeling is ‘The Friendly City,’ which will prove true once you visit and meet some of the locals in this West Virginia town. With many bars...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Monroe County parade will thank Vietnam vets

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — It's a day 50 years in the making. The Monroe County American Legion is celebrating Veteran's Day by welcoming home it's Vietnam veterans, giving them the ceremony they deserve, but never received. “When their nation called, they answered,” VFW Post 5303 Commander Brent Bosley said....
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pittsburgh Steeler giving away turkeys in West Virginia

Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris is planning on giving away turkeys in West Virginia. Chaffin Luhana LLP, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation, Harris along with his foundation, Da’ Bigger Picture, are making a campaign to fight food insecurity this holiday season.  Families must reserve a turkey ahead of time as supplies are limited. “Though the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Voter turnout big in Ohio Valley

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — After most elections, many discuss the results. -- who won and who lost. But when it comes to the turnout of in-person voters, everyone is a winner this year. "This year, we had a turnout of about 50 percent,” said Bob Gale from the Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

