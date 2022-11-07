SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on November 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes.

Zyontae is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds with medium-length afro-type hair.

If you see Zyontae, please call 911.