Savannah, GA

SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on November 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes.

Zyontae is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds with medium-length afro-type hair.

If you see Zyontae, please call 911.

Jonelle Johnson
3d ago

Praying for a safe return back home to his family. May the Spirit of the Lord covers him and protect him from all hurt,harm, and dangers . In the mighty name of Jesus🙏🏾🙏🏾

