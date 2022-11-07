ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

My 1053 WJLT

Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbrc.com

Tarrant city councilman arrested for second time this week on new charges

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 10, his second arrest this week, after a towing company says he drove away in his vehicle without paying. Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major confirms Bryant was arrested Thursday morning on a theft of services charge.
TARRANT, AL
KLFY News 10

12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested

St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alabama Now

Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tarrant’s Police Chief reacts to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant’s Police Chief is reacting to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest after he said he witnessed Bryant punching Mayor Wayman Newton. The incident was caught on camera. Chief Wendell Major said this all stems from an argument between Councilman Bryant and Mayor Newton. He also...
TARRANT, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magic 1470AM

Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities

In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wbrc.com

First Alert for morning showers followed by a dry afternoon for Veterans Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. Today is Veterans Day and we want to thank all of the vets who have served and protected our country. The big story this morning is once again Nicole. Nicole is weaker and has been downgraded to a tropical depression overnight. Winds are sustained at 35 mph as of the 3 AM advisory. The center of Nicole is in parts of southwest Georgia. It is starting to shift to the north and northeast spreading rain, wind, and even a threat for tornadoes in parts of South Carolina this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some of the outer rainbands impacting the eastern half of Alabama this morning. Areas along and west of I-65 are mostly dry with only a few showers possible. The rain chances will likely continue for east Alabama through the morning hours. I think by lunchtime, we’ll end up mostly dry. Temperatures this morning are warm for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. We are looking at drier conditions this afternoon with decreasing clouds. We should end up partly cloudy by 3 PM with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy today from the northwest at 10-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will remain dry with cloud cover increasing again. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 60s by 7-10 PM.
ALABAMA STATE

