Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
wbrc.com
Tarrant city councilman arrested for second time this week on new charges
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 10, his second arrest this week, after a towing company says he drove away in his vehicle without paying. Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major confirms Bryant was arrested Thursday morning on a theft of services charge.
wbrc.com
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing. Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child. During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going...
12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested
St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday
Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m. She...
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
wbrc.com
Tarrant’s Police Chief reacts to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant’s Police Chief is reacting to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest after he said he witnessed Bryant punching Mayor Wayman Newton. The incident was caught on camera. Chief Wendell Major said this all stems from an argument between Councilman Bryant and Mayor Newton. He also...
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities
In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
wbrc.com
Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4. According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck...
wbrc.com
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more.
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
wbrc.com
First Alert for morning showers followed by a dry afternoon for Veterans Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. Today is Veterans Day and we want to thank all of the vets who have served and protected our country. The big story this morning is once again Nicole. Nicole is weaker and has been downgraded to a tropical depression overnight. Winds are sustained at 35 mph as of the 3 AM advisory. The center of Nicole is in parts of southwest Georgia. It is starting to shift to the north and northeast spreading rain, wind, and even a threat for tornadoes in parts of South Carolina this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some of the outer rainbands impacting the eastern half of Alabama this morning. Areas along and west of I-65 are mostly dry with only a few showers possible. The rain chances will likely continue for east Alabama through the morning hours. I think by lunchtime, we’ll end up mostly dry. Temperatures this morning are warm for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. We are looking at drier conditions this afternoon with decreasing clouds. We should end up partly cloudy by 3 PM with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy today from the northwest at 10-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will remain dry with cloud cover increasing again. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 60s by 7-10 PM.
