BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. Today is Veterans Day and we want to thank all of the vets who have served and protected our country. The big story this morning is once again Nicole. Nicole is weaker and has been downgraded to a tropical depression overnight. Winds are sustained at 35 mph as of the 3 AM advisory. The center of Nicole is in parts of southwest Georgia. It is starting to shift to the north and northeast spreading rain, wind, and even a threat for tornadoes in parts of South Carolina this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some of the outer rainbands impacting the eastern half of Alabama this morning. Areas along and west of I-65 are mostly dry with only a few showers possible. The rain chances will likely continue for east Alabama through the morning hours. I think by lunchtime, we’ll end up mostly dry. Temperatures this morning are warm for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. We are looking at drier conditions this afternoon with decreasing clouds. We should end up partly cloudy by 3 PM with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy today from the northwest at 10-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will remain dry with cloud cover increasing again. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 60s by 7-10 PM.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO