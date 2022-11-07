Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate separate dumpster, car fires in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating multiple, separate fires Thursday morning throughout Kent. Early Thursday, Puget Sound Fire said police reported a car fire that happened in the Kent Valley. The fire marshal is investigating the incident. Later that morning, Puget Sound Fire reported that two people broke a...
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
KOMO News
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Queen Anne
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday afternoon at Mercer St and Queen Anne Ave N. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Officers said a man was run over by the D bus as the driver was pulling out of a bus zone. The driver was unaware and kept driving, police said.
myedmondsnews.com
Woman taken to hospital for evaluation after smoke fills Edmonds condo unit
South County Fire responded to a report of smoke inside The Woods condominiums in the 21000 block of 76th Avenue West Thursday morning. A woman inside the affected unit was transported a hospital for evaluation. “This was smoldering combustible materials that filled the apartment with smoke,” South County Fire spokesperson...
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
q13fox.com
'Ghost bike' stolen from Parkland memorial for teen cyclist returned from scrap yard
PARKLAND, Wash. - A "ghost bike" that was at a memorial for a Parkland teen cyclist, who was struck and killed while crossing the street, has been stolen. In July, investigators say a driver went through the crosswalk at State Route 7 and 134th Street South and hit 13-year-old Michael Weilert on his bike. He died at the scene.
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
q13fox.com
WSDOT: Apple Maps routing drivers off I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass onto dirt road
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers, particularly iOS users, of an incorrect "detour" that is rerouting vehicles to a dirt road from I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. The issue first arose in early October when WSDOT shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound side of...
nud.net
Sewer Main Break in Kirkland
Northshore Utility District (NUD), in coordination with the City of Kirkland, responded to a sewer main break, caused by construction, at the intersection of 132nd Ave NE and NE 116th St. NUD crews have been on scene since 11:30am and will continue their emergency response throughout the evening to assist the contractor.
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
KOMO News
Heavy rain causes flooding on I-5 in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Heavy rain falling in the Puget Sound region is causing major traffic delays Monday evening. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted that traffic is still getting through on northbound I-5 just north of Mercer St., but there is major congestion due to water on the roadway.
q13fox.com
Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm. The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington. You can check and report outages here. Snohomish...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Issaquah (Issaquah, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in King county. Washington State Patrol stated the crash happened on Interstate 90 near Issaquah on Saturday evening. On I-90 in the westbound direction, a fast-moving vehicle performed a lane shift to pass a slower-moving vehicle. After passing the slower car, the car...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
Tacoma Daily Index
Historic homes are Tacoma’s living history
When I visit other cities, I am often struck by how much pride some communities take in features that we in Tacoma tend to neglect or even work to erase. From our natural (and often stunning) views of mountains and waterways, to the unique and sometimes extravagant architectural features of many of our homes, we have what could be called an embarrassment of riches in more categories than most of us would even notice.
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
