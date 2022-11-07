ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington

SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Officials investigate separate dumpster, car fires in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating multiple, separate fires Thursday morning throughout Kent. Early Thursday, Puget Sound Fire said police reported a car fire that happened in the Kent Valley. The fire marshal is investigating the incident. Later that morning, Puget Sound Fire reported that two people broke a...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday afternoon at Mercer St and Queen Anne Ave N. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Officers said a man was run over by the D bus as the driver was pulling out of a bus zone. The driver was unaware and kept driving, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Woman taken to hospital for evaluation after smoke fills Edmonds condo unit

South County Fire responded to a report of smoke inside The Woods condominiums in the 21000 block of 76th Avenue West Thursday morning. A woman inside the affected unit was transported a hospital for evaluation. “This was smoldering combustible materials that filled the apartment with smoke,” South County Fire spokesperson...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
nud.net

Sewer Main Break in Kirkland

Northshore Utility District (NUD), in coordination with the City of Kirkland, responded to a sewer main break, caused by construction, at the intersection of 132nd Ave NE and NE 116th St. NUD crews have been on scene since 11:30am and will continue their emergency response throughout the evening to assist the contractor.
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Heavy rain causes flooding on I-5 in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Heavy rain falling in the Puget Sound region is causing major traffic delays Monday evening. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted that traffic is still getting through on northbound I-5 just north of Mercer St., but there is major congestion due to water on the roadway.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Over 26,000 customers without power in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - As of 5:15 p.m. on Monday, over 26,400 customers are without power in Snohomish County due to the weekend storm. The outages are spread throughout the county, but some of the hardest-hit areas are Lake Stevens and Arlington. You can check and report outages here. Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Historic homes are Tacoma’s living history

When I visit other cities, I am often struck by how much pride some communities take in features that we in Tacoma tend to neglect or even work to erase. From our natural (and often stunning) views of mountains and waterways, to the unique and sometimes extravagant architectural features of many of our homes, we have what could be called an embarrassment of riches in more categories than most of us would even notice.
TACOMA, WA

