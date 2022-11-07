Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
NBA
Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"
The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Seth Curry, Aleksej Pokusevski, Bones Hyland
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Let’s get to it without further delay, starting with the game schedule for next week. Five games:. SAS.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
NBA
Trip Continues With Second Of Back-To-Back In New Orleans
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (8-3) at NEW ORLEANS HORNETS (6-5) Nov. 10, 2022 — Smoothie King Center — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and New Orleans will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in New Orleans on Nov. 10. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Memphis
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) hit the road for a four-game road trip, stopping in Tennessee first to face the Memphis Grizzlies (8-4). Minnesota fell to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 129-117. Rudy Gobert earned a double-double in the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels posted 24 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Nowell came off the bench and tallied 14 points.
NBA
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors
On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.10.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New Orleans 115, Bulls 111. (Bulls 6-7, 4-3 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts. Pelicans: Ingram: 22pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Pelicans: Valanciunas : 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Pelicans: McCollum: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Brandon Ingram and Zion Williams...
NBA
Memphis’ Desmond Bane Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of...
NBA
LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: November 11
The scheduling this week has been frustrating, but we finally get a normal card tonight. We have eight games making up this Friday’s slate, and that’s the perfect amount for DFS. It leaves us with plenty of players to pick from, but it’s not overwhelming, either. With that in mind, let’s get started by looking at the schedule and odds!
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2022
The Pelicans return to New Orleans after starting eight of their first 11 on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out the Rivalry Report. Watch the launch of the Pelicans' new 2022 City Edition uniforms. Watch postgame press conferences from: Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas and...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays for November 9
Yahoo’s main contests will span 12 of the 13 available games on Wednesday, as the game between the Mavericks and Magic is excluded due to a rescheduled tip-off. We’ll identify players to target and fade in this enormous player pool, and we’ll opt for value and less-exposed targets over obvious nightly additions.
NBA
Wizards to introduce new Cherry Blossom-themed court
Court Will Be Used Concurrently With New Cherry Blossom Uniforms, Debuts Tomorrow vs. Dallas. Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will introduce a new cherry blossom-themed basketball court to go along the team’s new City Edition Cherry Blossom uniforms. The new cherry blossom court will be used on nights the team’s City Edition jerseys will be worn and will debut tomorrow when the Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena at 7:00 pm. The court was designed to complement the uniform by connecting elements of the uniform’s tidal basin blue along the perimeter of the court with pink cherry blossoms throughout.
NBA
A new look into Hoops for Troops: Service on and off the court
If we know anything about our military, we know that they never stop serving. Being a member of the United States Armed Forces is not only a commitment, but a way of life. For us, this doesn’t go unnoticed. To avid hoopers or loyal NBA fans, the term “Hoops...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras. Mardi...
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Mavericks Thursday, set to debut Cherry Blossom look
It's Cherry Blossom night for the Wizards. That means fans will get to see the squad donning new Cherry Blossom-inspired jerseys while playing on a Cherry Blossom-themed court. It'll be a fun matchup as the Wizards (5-6) take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (6-4) at 7PM at Capital One Arena.
NBA
Lakers Lose Game to the Clippers, LeBron to Injury in Disappointing Night
In what has been a familiar formula this season, the Lakers hung tight in the 1st half on the strength of a blistering 2nd quarter run, but a 3rd quarter takeover by the Clippers carried over into the final frame and the Lakers fell 114-101 to drop to 2-9 on the season.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Spurs 124-122 in overtime behind historic performance from Bane and Morant
Behind 32 points apiece from Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, the Grizzlies prevailed in overtime after a missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer from Keldon Johnson, sending Memphis home with its seventh straight win over San Antonio. The Grizzlies led by as many as nine points in overtime but had to seal the game at the freethrow line after an 8-0 spurs run in the final two minutes.
