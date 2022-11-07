Saturday was one of the craziest days college football has seen in years. Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all fell to lower-seeded opposition. The Spartans stormed back to beat a very good Illinois team after the lowest point in their program’s history. Miami hit a rock bottom of their own. So on and so forth. It was a bottomless brunch of storylines, but amidst the mimosa pitchers and eggs benedict, one news bulletin almost snuck by: With their 37-16 upset of Oklahoma State, the Kansas Jayhawks became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, ending the longest active postseason drought in FBS.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO