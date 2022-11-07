ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Jayhawks security's reaction to fans ripping up the goalposts after Kansas ended their bowl drought is the funniest thing you’ll ever hear

Saturday was one of the craziest days college football has seen in years. Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all fell to lower-seeded opposition. The Spartans stormed back to beat a very good Illinois team after the lowest point in their program’s history. Miami hit a rock bottom of their own. So on and so forth. It was a bottomless brunch of storylines, but amidst the mimosa pitchers and eggs benedict, one news bulletin almost snuck by: With their 37-16 upset of Oklahoma State, the Kansas Jayhawks became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, ending the longest active postseason drought in FBS.
LAWRENCE, KS
atozsports.com

One Chiefs player did some things that may fly under the radar

Unless you have been living under a rock the last week, you probably know by now the Kansas City Chiefs‘ new weapon they received at the trade deadline. Kadarius Toney, the second-year receiver out of Florida, was recently dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs from the New York Giants. In other words, Toney was recently dealt to the Chiefs for Patrick Mahomes to use in ways we have never seen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football

Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The league moved an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Titans' Treylon Burks (toe) plans to play in Week 10

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (toe) plans to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. Burks was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and practiced ahead of Sunday's clash with Denver. Burks said the plan is for him to play against the Broncos, but Tennessee needs to see how the week goes. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos Week 10 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans (5-3) are set to host the Denver Broncos (3-5) in an AFC battle on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the team holding their first practice of the week, the Titans received good news regarding their first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks. The Arkansas product has officially had his practice window opened, which means he could be suiting up again sooner rather than later.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy