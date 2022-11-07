FFCHS Green Team: Student-led green initiatives

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — With the push to go green rising in the public today, Fountain-Fort Carson High School has taken on the challenge with a student lead organization known as the Green Team.

Brody Keiley, Social Studies teacher and sponsor of the Green Team, said, “We have goals revolving around recycling, awareness, and community clean-ups in collaboration with other groups/organizations.”

The Green Team had a campaign last year called “What Can You Do” that achieved the goal of getting a recycling bin in every classroom that collected cans and bottles from every lunch period. The initiative allowed the team to reach 759 recycled materials in four days.

The Green Team also participated in the Great American Clean Up, which is a national program that invites volunteers to beautify their communities by picking up litter locally.

The latest initiative the Green Team hosted was the Trick or Trash campaign which was a contest that involved over 20 teachers who had boxes that students filled with candy wrappers in an effort to combat waste and recycle plastic.

Looking ahead, the Green Team is ” in the process of meeting with our facilities team to add more trees to our campus and possibility take bigger steps to reduce our energy and water consumption,” according to Keiley.

