ASU ROTC Veterans Day Vigil
Angelo State University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will. commemorate Veterans Day and honor the nation’s military. veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil on Friday at the ASU. Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration. Building, on Avenue N. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and are.
ASU Chamber Orchestra Concert
Angelo State University’s Chamber Orchestra will present a free. public concert of classical music from the baroque period on. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church,. The Chamber Orchestra, made up primarily of string instruments,. will accompany Dr. Fagner Rocha of the ASU music faculty as...
Meeting to Discuss Changing to an Appointed SA Police Chief
The City of San Angelo Charter Review Committee is looking at. potential options for the May 2023 ballot regarding the City police. chief position. They are considering 3 options, 1. No changes,. leave it as an elected position. 2. Remain elected position, add. minimum qualifications. Currently, the only requirements are...
Tuf Cooper Injured Following San Angelo Ropong
SAN ANGELO, TX — The legendary cowboy Tuf Cooper said he got hurt during Sunday’s performance in San Angelo. “I took a bad step going to a calf and tore my quad on my right leg. It is completely torn and retracted,” said Cooper. Cooper should be back by the NFR in December.
BUSINESS: Big Changes Coming to Busy San Angelo Intersection?
SAN ANGELO – The only NAPA Auto Parts store in San Angelo may be moving a few blocks to make room for a new oil change location. According to the City of San Angelo's Business Permits and Inspection Reports for the Month of Oct. 2022, NAPA, which is located at 3201 Arden Rd., had a permit approved to move and remodel a new location at 3033 W. Harris. This location was a former antique shop behind Henry's Diner. With the departure of NAPA a giant hole is left at one of the busiest intersections in town at W. Ave N, Sherwood, and Arden Rd. This hole will be filled with a Take5 oil change…
Holiday Pottery Sale at Concho Clay Studio
The Concho Clay Studio at SAMFA will host its first-holiday. pottery sale fundraiser from December 15th-17th, 2022. The. event will feature unique handmade ceramics for sale from. local clay artists, clay studio students, and staff. This event. allows students to sell their pottery and sculpture and promotes. the clay community...
Portions of San Angelo State Park closing for hunt
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park has sent out a reminder today, November 8, 2022, that portions of the park will be closed for hunting. The south side will remain open for recreation and camping up to Burkett Trailhead and everything north of Burkett will be closed and off-limits to the public […]
City of San Angelo WILL be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn
SAN ANGELO, TX – It's official, San Angelo will become a Sanctuary City for the unborn. According to the Tom Green County Election Office, the final results for San Angelo to become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn passed with votes for 13,180 to 10,344 against. Ordinance to Make City of San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the Unborn Candidate Mail-In Votes Early In-Person Votes Election Day Total Percent FOR Sanctuary City for the Unborn 732 8,167 4,281 13,180 56% AGAINST Sanctuary City for the Unborn 690 6,163 3,496 10,344 44%…
Just Like A Movie– Five San Angelo Cozy Cafés
It is called "café culture". Just think of the iconic movie scenes that have taken place in cafes. One of my favorites is the cafe scene in "When Harry Met Sally" Another iconic movie scene occurred in the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects". A café is defined as a...
City College Hills Road Closures and Openings
City street officials say College Hills Boulevard between Millbrook. and Clare drives will reopen on Monday November 14th. And College. Hills Boulevard between Millbrook and Vista Del Arroyo. drives will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from Monday. November 14th through Monday, December 19th. They ask that. everyone please...
Chamber Celebrates Diversity at Luncheon
The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual. Diversity Awards Luncheon today at Bentwood Country Club. presented. The Business Success Award went to Janice Baucum of. Walls and Windows. The Community Impact Award went to Shirley. Spears, for her work on the NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial. Project. Winning the...
Hank’s River Run Set for Saturday 11-12
Organizers are hoping to sign up runners for a fundraising. running event for Saturday morning. The run is called. Hank’s River Run and will begin at Heritage Park downtown. at the corner of Oakes and Twohig. The event is to raise funds. for Heritage Park Education and for Concho...
ADACCV Christmas Fair on December 19th
The Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley. and the Concho Valley C.A.R.E.S Coalition, and collaborating. will be hosting their Celebration of Giving event on Monday,. December 19th from 5 to 7 pm at the Bosque San Angelo,. located at 330 S Irving St. The event will include...
Tom Green County Election Voting
Voter turnout was heavy across the state and in Tom Green County. yesterday. Local voters overwhelmingly chose Lane Carter for Tom. Green County Judge over write-in Independent Candidate Gary. Jenkins. Carter won with over 96 percent of the vote. Voters in the. City also approved Proposition A, which is making...
Local owner of melted snow cone van needs your help
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 3 a TikTok video went viral depicting a local entrepreneur struggling to get her business back up after her snow cone van made headlines in San Angelo for catching fire in a Sonic drive-thru in September 2022. Today almost two months later the daughter of the van’s owner, Jessica […]
PETA calls on city officials to accept all animals & ban breeding
“Closing a shelter’s doors during a homeless-animal crisis is like shutting down a fire station during wildfire season, and churning out more litters of animals is throwing gasoline on the fire,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch.
San Angelo Man Rushed to Shannon After Medics Find Him Unresponsive at Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man on Monday afternoon was rushed to the hospital after a medical issue left him unresponsive. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 7 at around 2 p.m. officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Ave. N and S. Bryant for the report of a major crash. When they arrived they discovered a black Buick Encore that had crashed into a pole in front of the subway. Officers told our reporters on scene that the driver had a medical issue, went through the intersection, and crashed into the pole. There was very…
Local shelter pet may face paralysis without immediate medical attention
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bobo is a local shelter pet that may face paralysis without immediate medical attention and CVPAWS is asking the community for help. Bobo has found a home with a 12-year-old girl that adores her but one day she started acting like she was in pain and after several tests and medical […]
Solar Farm Ribbon Cutting Planned
The completion of a large Solar power generating facility will be. celebrated on the 16th of this month by the San Angelo Chamber of. Commerce. The special ribbon-cutting ceremony will highlight the. completion of the 160 Mega Watt Concho Valley Solar project, a joint. development between Merit SI and Korea...
NWS: First Freeze in the Concho Valley Saturday Morning
SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front Thursday night will usher in the first freeze of the season in the Concho Valley by Saturday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s in places. According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, there is a chance for some scattered shower activity Friday associated with the frontal system. In fact, there is a 30% chance of rain on Veterans Day with a high temperature only reaching around 53 degrees. Friday night temperatures will drop to the freezing mark of 32 degrees at the airport and into the upper 20s in…
