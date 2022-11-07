SAN ANGELO – The only NAPA Auto Parts store in San Angelo may be moving a few blocks to make room for a new oil change location. According to the City of San Angelo's Business Permits and Inspection Reports for the Month of Oct. 2022, NAPA, which is located at 3201 Arden Rd., had a permit approved to move and remodel a new location at 3033 W. Harris. This location was a former antique shop behind Henry's Diner. With the departure of NAPA a giant hole is left at one of the busiest intersections in town at W. Ave N, Sherwood, and Arden Rd. This hole will be filled with a Take5 oil change…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO