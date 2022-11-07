ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

westernmassnews.com

Governor-Elect Maura Healey visits The Berkshires

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor-Elect Maura Healey visited the Berkshires Thursday to meet with local officials and quote “spread the love” to the western part of the state. Govenor- Elect Healey spoke on several important issues that she plans to tackle during her time in office. such as economic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield. The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city. Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield

A law was passed earlier this year by state legislators, allowing those in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses in Massachusetts.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: November 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Agawam, Agawam Doering Middel School held their annual Bring a Veteran to School day event which started at 8:30 Thursday morning. Local leaders, Agawam Mayor William Sapellli and Senator John Velis were in attendance for the event, showing their support for veterans.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local lawmakers react to the passing of ballot question 4

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke students take part in mock voting on election day

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Not all students were off on this election day, as there were classes held at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke and one teacher took it upon himself to let students see what it’s like to fill out ballots. It was an election day preview for...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Elks Lodge names their 2022 Veteran of the Year

A law was passed earlier this year by state legislators, allowing those in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses in Massachusetts.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Oliveira claims victory for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Democrat Jacob Oliveira and Republican Bill Johnson have been vying for the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat this election season. Western Mass News was at Oliveira’s watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago. He walked into the...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield redistricting causes difficulties for voters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm election. Western Mass News is getting answers after recent redistricting has caused some people to show up at the wrong polling place. When some people showed up to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Seven Longmeadow seniors receive college scholarships for lacrosse

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Seven seniors from Longmeadow High School received scholarships to play lacrosse in college. Boys head coach, Keith Campbell told Western Mass News that some of those college include Merrimack College, Johnson and Wales University, and Clarkson University. Campbell said this is the most players that he’s coached...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Some Springfield voters experience machine problems at polling locations

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor and the state's first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Velis leads Calabrese in 2nd Hampden and Hampshire senate race

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - John Velis holds a lead over Cecilia Calabrese in the race for the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District senate seat. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Velis, the incumbent candidate held 68 percent of the vote. Velis was hoping to lock in another two years representing this...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
amherstindy.org

Defund413 Amherst Hosts Forum On Imagining “Amherst Without Cops”

Defund413 Amherst hosted a remote open-forum on November 6, intended to educate Amherst community members on what defunding the local Amherst Police Department (APD) would mean for the town. Despite a small turnout, organizers Zoë Crabtree and Birdy Newman stated at the end of the event that they felt satisfied with the discussion the event fostered.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
CHICOPEE, MA

