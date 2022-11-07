EXCLUSIVE: Grindstone Entertainment Group, a Lionsgate company, has picked up world distribution rights to the romantic comedy Christmas in Paradise from MSR Media International. Lionsgate will release the film in North America on November 15. Written and directed by Philippe Martinez (A Week in Paradise), Christmas in Paradise stars Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), Nathalie Cox (Clash of The Titans), and Billy Ray Cyrus (Mulholland Drive) who also performs an island-themed rendition of his song Achy Breaky Heart in the film. The plot follows three quirky sisters who chase their estranged dad (Grammer) down at his...

