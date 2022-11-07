Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Home east of Salem damaged by fire
Fire damaged a home east of Salem on Thursday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the fire was at a home occupied by Tony Cluck at 4110 County Farm Road just south of US 50. He reports it began in a back bedroom that was not being used. While it was gutted, firemen got a quick stop and the rest of the home received no fire damage but moderate smoke damage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen battle woods fire
Centralia City Firemen battled a woods fire early Thursday night that covered about a quarter acre on the Deborah Willis property on Lackey Lane near Raccoon Lake. Firefighters say the fire began as a controlled burn without prior approval and then spread out of control. No buildings were damaged. All...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia Fire Department at early morning fire
The Vandalia Fire Department was on the scene of an early morning fire in Bluff City. We hope to have more information on the fire later today.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Pool Committee reviews condition of current Fairview Park Pool during second meeting
The Centralia Pool Committee has reviewed a study completed on the current non-operational pool in Fairview Park and determined it is not salvageable. The Burbach Study found drainage issues, deterioration of the walls as a result of poor quality concrete, and weak spots that resulted in a loss of 240,000 gallons of water per month when the pool was operating.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for driver who left scene of Green Street Road crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a crash on Green Street Road at the Brick Hill Road intersection east of Central City. Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver missed the stop sign at the end of Brick...
southernillinoisnow.com
Liquor license for Lucky Barn east of Salem defeated on 7-7 vote; will come back for another vote
The Marion County Board voted three times Thursday night on granting a Class A liquor license to the Lucky Barn gaming parlor at 4205 Bannister Road near the US 50 intersection, but could never break a 7-7 tie. State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth told the board the 7-7 vote meant the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash
A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Fire Department swears in two new part-time firefighters
The Centralia Fire Department has two new part-time firefighters. Centralia Fire Chief, Jeff Day, introduced Nicholas Lynch of Odin and Matt Horn of Sandoval, to the large crowd of supporters gathered in the Council Chambers at Centralia City. They were then sworn in by Centralia City Clerk, Kim Enke. Lynch...
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Litchfield man arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following incident in Salem motel parking lot
A 33-year-old Litchfield man has been arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following an incident in a Salem motel parking lot on November 6th. Salem Police say John Berkbigler was allegedly observed by two people abusing his dog by forcibly hitting the animal. When Berkbigler allegedly saw that the incident was being videotaped, he’s accuse of pulling down his pants and flashing the person making the recording.
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Salem enters into new electric aggregation contract, electric rates to go up
The City of Salem has entered into a new 22-month electric aggregation contract. It will result in a big jump in electric rates for participating residents and small businesses, but will still be lower than purchasing electricity directly through Ameren. The low bidder for the aggregation was Constellation NewEnergy at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
KFVS12
2-night music event to raise money for Southern Ill. Honor Flight
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-night music event will raise money for the Southern Illinois Honor Flight. According to a release from the Veterans Honor Flight, the event will feature the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and...
wrul.com
Schepp Arrested Following Accident On Tuesday
A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Board votes for lower levy increase; approves balanced budget
The Marion County Board rejected the first proposed levy increase for next year’s property tax bills before the amount was lowered and received the required two-thirds vote. The initial increase was 3.9-percent, which was lowered to three percent. After the first review of the budget, Finance Committee Chair Dr....
wfcnnews.com
Benton woman dies after catching fire while burning leaves
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Benton woman has died after accidentally catching on fire while burning leaves in a yard. According to Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum, crews were dispatched yesterday around 4:31 p.m. to a home at East Taylor and 10th Street in Benton. Upon arrival, an elderly female victim...
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
