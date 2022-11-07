Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
KXAN
Meals On Wheels Central Texas Home Repair Program
Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need but they actually do a lot more than that. Bryan Sykes, the vice president for home repair at MOWCTX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their home repair program, and the safety features and additions they added to Francisco and Sylvia Salinas’ home. Both are home repair clients of Meals On Wheels Central Texas.
TxDOT hosting hiring fair
TxDOT says some applicants could be hired right away at the fair at its Stassney location.
CARTS launches on-demand van service in Marble Falls
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) launched a new on-demand transit service, CARTS Now, in Marble Falls on Nov. 7. The service provides on-demand, curb-to-curb rides that allow riders to travel quickly anywhere within the city limits. Marble Falls is now the fourth city with the service, in addition to Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart.
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
Laurel Patterson and her friends have been spending hours every day looking for him since he was reported missing Monday.
TxDOT brings 3 snowplows to Central Texas in preparation for winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) discussed winter weather preparations for the Austin area ahead of the cold season moving in on Nov. 10. Among those preparations was the addition of three snowplows that can be used in the area when severe winter weather moves through.
Austin housing authority to provide $90M in vouchers for veterans, others experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin, or HACA, is working to help homeless veterans and others experiencing homelessness. The group recently announced more than $90 million in new housing vouchers. Right now, the housing authority is asking for proposals to help 300 people and...
All 3 Dripping Springs ISD bond propositions on the November ballot failed
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This election, Hays County voters had three bond propositions to consider for Dripping Springs ISD (DSISD). All three failed to make it past the ballot. In August, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees called for a $481.13 million bond election. The bond was set...
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
Austin ISD to host belated high school graduation ceremony for local veterans
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin ISD will host a belated "graduation" ceremony for veterans who went to war instead of finishing high school. Any veteran that served in a formally declared war was eligible to apply and be part of the ceremony. Those wars include World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian War, the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan and any other war formally declared by the U.S. under the War Powers Resolution of 1973.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Reservations for new community of 3D homes in Georgetown to open in 2023
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Residents of Georgetown can soon expect to see 3D-printed homes in the community of Wolf Ranch by Hillwood Communities. One of the country's top homebuilders, Lennar, is collaborating with ICON, a construction technology company, to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes. "We are very pleased...
'Tis the season for the Creek Show at Waterloo Greenway
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to the 2021 Creek Show. You don't have to wait for Christmas to see stunning light displays in Austin. The Creek Show at Waterloo Greenway kicks off this Friday. The annual display of illuminated art is created by teams...
fox7austin.com
Video: Fire dog in Georgetown unlocks door after officials get locked out
GEORGETOWN, Texas - When an official got locked out of the Public Safety Building in Georgetown, the city's fire dog came to the rescue!. It was all caught on camera by the Georgetown Fire Department. Koda can usually be found with her best pal and handler, Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan...
KVUE
Nonprofit group sending pizza to the polls nationwide
AUSTIN, Texas — One national nonprofit organization is working to keep voters fed this Election Day. The group is called Pizza to the Polls. It relies on donations to get pizzas delivered to polling locations with a wait time of an hour or longer. "Our mission is to deliver...
AISD to discuss program partnership with chip manufacturer NXP
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is set to discuss a potential partnership with a semiconductor chip manufacturing company to bring job programs for students at a meeting Thursday. This program would be one of the Chapter 313 agreements in Central Texas, and it's mutually beneficial...
fox7austin.com
Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
klbjfm.com
Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties
If you’ve never heard of Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties, you’ve probably heard of their programs. As a whole, the OWBC is a local community action agency. OWBC was born from the Economic Opportunity Act signed by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964. The goal is to give people a “hand-up” when they need help. Through Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and their Community Block Grant Services, they help support Central Texans in need.
KVUE
How the November 2022 Austin ISD bonds will affect taxpayers
Austin voters said yes to a $2.4 billion bond package for Austin ISD. Here's what it could mean for your tax bill.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
KVUE
