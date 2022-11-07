ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Meals On Wheels Central Texas Home Repair Program

Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need but they actually do a lot more than that. Bryan Sykes, the vice president for home repair at MOWCTX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their home repair program, and the safety features and additions they added to Francisco and Sylvia Salinas’ home. Both are home repair clients of Meals On Wheels Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

CARTS launches on-demand van service in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) launched a new on-demand transit service, CARTS Now, in Marble Falls on Nov. 7. The service provides on-demand, curb-to-curb rides that allow riders to travel quickly anywhere within the city limits. Marble Falls is now the fourth city with the service, in addition to Bastrop, Taylor and Lockhart.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD to host belated high school graduation ceremony for local veterans

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin ISD will host a belated "graduation" ceremony for veterans who went to war instead of finishing high school. Any veteran that served in a formally declared war was eligible to apply and be part of the ceremony. Those wars include World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian War, the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan and any other war formally declared by the U.S. under the War Powers Resolution of 1973.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Tis the season for the Creek Show at Waterloo Greenway

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to the 2021 Creek Show. You don't have to wait for Christmas to see stunning light displays in Austin. The Creek Show at Waterloo Greenway kicks off this Friday. The annual display of illuminated art is created by teams...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Nonprofit group sending pizza to the polls nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas — One national nonprofit organization is working to keep voters fed this Election Day. The group is called Pizza to the Polls. It relies on donations to get pizzas delivered to polling locations with a wait time of an hour or longer. "Our mission is to deliver...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

AISD to discuss program partnership with chip manufacturer NXP

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is set to discuss a potential partnership with a semiconductor chip manufacturing company to bring job programs for students at a meeting Thursday. This program would be one of the Chapter 313 agreements in Central Texas, and it's mutually beneficial...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw

AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
AUSTIN, TX
klbjfm.com

Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties

If you’ve never heard of Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties, you’ve probably heard of their programs. As a whole, the OWBC is a local community action agency. OWBC was born from the Economic Opportunity Act signed by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964. The goal is to give people a “hand-up” when they need help. Through Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and their Community Block Grant Services, they help support Central Texans in need.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

