Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Related
milfordmirror.com
Four larceny suspects arrested at Milford car dealership Wednesday, police say
MILFORD — Four men were arrested on larceny charges at the same local car dealership Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police said at least three of the men knew each other. Milford officers were called to Dash Cars, a used car dealership at 750 Bridgeport Ave., around 1 p.m....
Trio Nabbed For Norwalk Shots Fired Incident, Police Say
Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with gunshots being fired in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 4 Merritt Street. Norwalk police responded to the area after receiving a 911 call of shots being...
NBC Connecticut
Teens Found With Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk
Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns. Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said. Officers quickly...
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ISSUE ANOTHER ADVISORY ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE AND OFFER UP ROBBERIES
The Bridgeport Police Department is advising the public it continues to respond to numerous victims robbed at gunpoint when buying a vehicle posted on internet sites like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. The victims have been from Bridgeport, surrounding municipalities and surrounding states. In these cases, the victims arrived with thousands...
New Haven man killed in Elm City
They discovered Mark Pappacoda, 61, unresponsive on the ground. He died at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to rob the victim before shooting him. Police are trying to identify him.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
californiaexaminer.net
Stamford Police Said They Filmed A Crack Cocaine Dealer
Police said that 42-year-old drug dealer Jermaine “Country” Smith and 53-year-old client Sonya Sewell were both detained and charged with several drug-related crimes. According to the police, both suspects will have a court date on November 23. An rise in complaints about narcotic sales and quality of life...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Pair of Individuals, Car in Mall Auto Break-Ins
Bridgeport Police are turning to the community to assist in recent auto break-ins that took place in the evening hours at the Meadowbrook Mall. Police Sgt. Dave Janssen is asking for assistance in identifying these two individuals, along with the blue passenger vehicle that is shown. The two shown are...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Gun scare locks down Naugatuck High School
NAUGATUCK —Naugatuck High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon in response to a gun scare, according to local police. Naugatuck police said officers were called to the high school at 543 Rubber Ave. around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report that a student had seen a firearm in a backpack. Despite conducting interviews and sweeping the school, officers did not locate the weapon, police said.
New Canaan Woman Accused Of Abusing 4-Month-Old
A 62-year-old woman has been charged with risk of injury to a child after police in Fairfield County received notice from a hospital of suspected child abuse. Lisa Piccerillo, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 10 for an incident that involved a 4-month-old in May. In May, New...
Bridgeport community center deterring recidivism, promoting better lives
HomeBridge Ventures in Bridgeport believes in healing, hiring and hope. Its grand opening is coming up on Wednesday, but the work has already begun.
Eyewitness News
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
Eyewitness News
Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
Man Charged In Hammer Attack During Argument At Milford Business
A Connecticut man was charged with assault after allegedly repeatedly hitting another man with a hammer during an argument at a business. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Collegian Movers in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers responded to the business...
2 arrested in Waterbury homicide
Police in Waterbury have arrested two women in connection with a homicide from last month. Officers say a little after 10:00 p.m. on October 29, they were called to a residence on Newbury Street for a medical assist.
Comments / 0