Norwalk, CT

Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed For Norwalk Shots Fired Incident, Police Say

Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with gunshots being fired in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 4 Merritt Street. Norwalk police responded to the area after receiving a 911 call of shots being...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teens Found With Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk

Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns. Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said. Officers quickly...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Stamford Police Said They Filmed A Crack Cocaine Dealer

Police said that 42-year-old drug dealer Jermaine “Country” Smith and 53-year-old client Sonya Sewell were both detained and charged with several drug-related crimes. According to the police, both suspects will have a court date on November 23. An rise in complaints about narcotic sales and quality of life...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Gun scare locks down Naugatuck High School

NAUGATUCK —Naugatuck High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon in response to a gun scare, according to local police. Naugatuck police said officers were called to the high school at 543 Rubber Ave. around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report that a student had seen a firearm in a backpack. Despite conducting interviews and sweeping the school, officers did not locate the weapon, police said.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

New Canaan Woman Accused Of Abusing 4-Month-Old

A 62-year-old woman has been charged with risk of injury to a child after police in Fairfield County received notice from a hospital of suspected child abuse. Lisa Piccerillo, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 10 for an incident that involved a 4-month-old in May. In May, New...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT

