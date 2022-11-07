ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

beckersspine.com

Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space

Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
BELFAST, ME
B98.5

Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?

This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Remnants of rare November hurricane head for Maine after slamming Florida

MAINE, USA — Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. This is only the second time on record a hurricane has made landfall in the month of November. It's also the latest November hurricane to hit the continental United States except for Hurricane Kate in 1985. The rain and wind with the storm will quickly move up the eastern seaboard as we end the workweek and start the weekend. As Nicole transitions to a post-tropical cyclone, the storm will merge with a cold front and bring tropical rains to Maine on Friday and Saturday.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area

First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Remnants of Hurricane Nicole Will Mess Our Weekend Up Pretty Nicely

What a difference a week makes... Remember a week ago, we were heading into a weekend that was going to deliver us potential record-setting temps. But, let's be real... Mother Nature still threw a curve ball into the middle of it. Sure, we had huge, warm temps, but we also had annoying winds that made it hard to fully appreciate and enjoy the summerlike weather.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Did Maine Gov. Janet Mills Fake a Phone Call from Angus King on Election Night?

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was ecstatic Tuesday night after it appeared she’d sailed to victory over former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to win a second term in the Blaine House. Amid her victory speech, something odd happened: a phone call from U.S. Sen. Angus King, who is unenrolled but who caucuses with and endorses Democrats, including Mills.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Miss Maine hopes to help Maine Veterans with heating costs

BANGOR– Miss Maine is looking to help military veterans with their high heating costs. Elizabeth Kervin’s reign is coming to an end soon but she is doing her best to make sure veterans in Maine can stay warm all winter long. Kervin is partnering with Kendra Scott Jewelry...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Nov. 11 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

