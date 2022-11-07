Read full article on original website
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
WGME
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
The Excitement Of Night Tubing Returns To This Maine Adventure Park
When it comes to spending time outside, most New Englanders do it during the warmer months. Late March through early November. However, one of the great things about Maine is the number of outdoor activities we have in the deepest part of winter. As long as their is snow on...
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
Remnants of rare November hurricane head for Maine after slamming Florida
MAINE, USA — Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. This is only the second time on record a hurricane has made landfall in the month of November. It's also the latest November hurricane to hit the continental United States except for Hurricane Kate in 1985. The rain and wind with the storm will quickly move up the eastern seaboard as we end the workweek and start the weekend. As Nicole transitions to a post-tropical cyclone, the storm will merge with a cold front and bring tropical rains to Maine on Friday and Saturday.
Another Missing Mainer Needs Our Help to Be Found Safe and Sound
Lately, it seems like at least once a month, we either find out about a local Mainer going missing, or someone missing somewhere in New England that could be in the Maine or New Hampshire area. In fact, that statement is legitimate. Back in July, Goffstown, New Hampshire teen Veronica...
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
The Rare Animals of This Maine Zoo Are In Need Of Your Help
Lions, Tigers, and Bears, in Maine? Why yes, and I know just where you can find them, Dew Haven Maine Zoo & Rescue! This zoo is located in Mount Vernon, Maine and they not only want to share their rare animals with us all but they need our help too.
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
wabi.tv
New York man spending 40 years behind bars for Bangor shooting death wants new trial
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man spending 40 years behind bars for killing a man in Bangor in 2015 is asking for a new trial. Robert Hansley, 34, and Thomas Ferguson, 40, fired shots at two men in an apartment on Center Street in February 2015. Robert Kennedy,...
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole Will Mess Our Weekend Up Pretty Nicely
What a difference a week makes... Remember a week ago, we were heading into a weekend that was going to deliver us potential record-setting temps. But, let's be real... Mother Nature still threw a curve ball into the middle of it. Sure, we had huge, warm temps, but we also had annoying winds that made it hard to fully appreciate and enjoy the summerlike weather.
themainewire.com
Did Maine Gov. Janet Mills Fake a Phone Call from Angus King on Election Night?
Maine Gov. Janet Mills was ecstatic Tuesday night after it appeared she’d sailed to victory over former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to win a second term in the Blaine House. Amid her victory speech, something odd happened: a phone call from U.S. Sen. Angus King, who is unenrolled but who caucuses with and endorses Democrats, including Mills.
You Could “Buy” The Last Remaining Friendly’s In Maine
For decades, Friendly's was one of the most loved New England restaurant chains. Then, over the course of just a few years, we started to see the chain's locations close, one by one. Augusta, Bangor, etc... As of November 2022, there is only one Friendly's location left in the State...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
foxbangor.com
Miss Maine hopes to help Maine Veterans with heating costs
BANGOR– Miss Maine is looking to help military veterans with their high heating costs. Elizabeth Kervin’s reign is coming to an end soon but she is doing her best to make sure veterans in Maine can stay warm all winter long. Kervin is partnering with Kendra Scott Jewelry...
penbaypilot.com
Nov. 11 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
mainepublic.org
Janet Mills takes victory lap, pours coffee for patrons at Becky's Diner after winning reelection
Following her reelection, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills met the press outside Becky's Diner in Portland Wednesday morning. Mills discussed some of the challenges ahead, including the cost of heating oil, gas and groceries. The governor says she was moved by the warm reception of voters across the state. "I've just...
