‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Casts Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

By Jordan Moreau
 3 days ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining Disney+’s upcoming “ Percy Jackson and the Olympians ” series as the Greek god Hermes, the streamer announced Monday.

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner joins the upcoming adaptation of author Rick Riordan’s popular YA series about Greek mythology. “The Adam Project” actor Walker Scobell stars as 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon and begins training to become a hero at Camp Half Blood, a special training camp for demigods. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri play Percy’s best friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

Other cast members include Virginia Kull as Percy’s mom Sally; Glynn Turman as the centaur Chiron; Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, the Greek god of wine; Megan Mullally as the Fury Alecto; Timm Sharp as Percy’s stepfather Gabe Ugliano; Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, daughter of Ares, the Greek god of war; and Charlie Bushnell as Luke, the son of Miranda’s Hermes.

Production on “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” began in Vancouver in June. Riordan co-wrote the pilot with Jon Steinberg, while James Bobin directs. They executive produce with Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg and Riordan’s wife Rebecca Riordan. The show is produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

The show released its first teaser at September’s D23 Expo , giving fans a glimpse at Percy and Camp Half Blood.

In addition to directing Netflix’s “Tick…Tick…Boom!” last year, Miranda has a long history with Disney. He wrote songs for “Moana,” “Encanto” and next year’s “The Little Mermaid,” plus he starred in “Mary Poppins Returns.” He received a Grammy award and Academy Award nomination for best original song for “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” in addition to an Oscar nod for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.”

