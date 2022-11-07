Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
WJLA
Traffic Alert: Crews respond to fuel spill on I-495, delays expected
7News WASHINGTON — Hazmat crews are on the scene of a fuel spill on the outer loop of I-495 near Silver Spring, Maryland Tuesday afternoon, according to Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS). A truck driver struck debris on the road that punctured the truck's 80-gallon...
NBC Washington
Metro's Safety Watchdog OKs Silver Line Extension to Dulles
Metro's safety watchdog agreed with the transit agency's assessment of the Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, which is scheduled to open Tuesday. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Thursday it has completed its review of Metro's Silver Line Phase 2 safety certification. "The WMSC today...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
Cement Truck Rollover Stops Traffic On Maryland Highway
Traffic has stopped after a cement truck overturned on a Maryland Highway in Montgomery County, authorities say. Lanes are closed on I-495 at University Boulevard after a multiple vehicle collision that caused a cement mixer to overturn around 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
mocoshow.com
The Tallest Tower in Silver Spring, Solaire 8200 Dixon, Now Open for First Occupancy
Washington Property Company (WPC) has delivered its latest luxury apartment community, Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit, 27-story tower in the heart of the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring, MD. WPC Residential has leased about 30% of the building and residents began moving in last month. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Information can be found at www.solaire8200.com.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Nottingham MD
Driver attempts to strangle other motorist following Middle River crash, man tackled & robbed in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, an individual tackled someone to the ground and stole their keys in the 3500-block of Moultree Place in Nottingham (21236) then fled the scene. Officers received...
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
1 killed, 2 critically injured, after truck crashes in Davidsonville
An unidentified male was killed and two others critically injured - including a 15-year-old boy - after the pickup truck they were in crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
93-year-old man killed in crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry heading west on Old Keene Mill Road tried to turn left onto Huntsman Boulevard and collided a Dodge Journey SUV heading east on Old Keene Mill Road.
bethesdamagazine.com
Fatal Gaithersburg pedestrian incident renews calls for greater road safety
A fatal collision in which a vehicle struck two pedestrians Tuesday morning has led to renewed calls for enhanced pedestrian safety measures by county leaders and transit safety organizations. The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the pedestrians Wednesday as Gaithersburg residents Ana Ortiz, 70, and Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65.
Hit-and-run involving 2 stolen cars in Glen Burnie Tuesday night
A 15-year-old Pasadena boy was arrested after getting in a hit-and-run with two stolen vehicles on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie Tuesday evening.
fox5dc.com
Man breaks in to Silver Spring middle school; police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are investigating a burglary at a middle school where the suspect was caught on surveillance video. Police say the burglary took place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave. around 9:49 p.m.
2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road. The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man […]
